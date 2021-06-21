One Thing Meryl Streep Vowed To Never Do Again After The Devil Wears Prada

Of course, the results of her Method acting isolation led to amazing results -- Meryl Streep was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Actress, and to this day Miranda Priestly is one of her most memorable roles. Still, it’s sad to know she doesn’t share the same happy memories of The Devil Wears Prada set. Maybe that’s as good a reason as any to have the cast reunite for a sequel -- she’ll get a chance to joke around with her co-stars, and we’ll all get a chance to see one of the best film ensembles on screen together one more time.

