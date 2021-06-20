Michael Keaton's Bruce Wayne Returns In New Set Photos From Ezra Miller's The Flash

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

After making its way across what seems like a long and winding road, DC’s The Flash is finally on the path to the big screen. There’s a lot going on with the highly anticipated solo film, which will see the return of Ezra Miller’s Scarlet Speedster. And if that weren’t exciting enough, Miller will also be joined by none other than Michael Keaton, who will reprise his iconic role as Batman from Tim Burton’s films. While his return was already an exciting prospect, it just became even more real, as Keaton’s Bruce Wayne has now been revealed through set photos.