Michael Keaton's Bruce Wayne Returns In New Set Photos From Ezra Miller's The Flash

After making its way across what seems like a long and winding road, DC’s The Flash is finally on the path to the big screen. There’s a lot going on with the highly anticipated solo film, which will see the return of Ezra Miller’s Scarlet Speedster. And if that weren’t exciting enough, Miller will also be joined by none other than Michael Keaton, who will reprise his iconic role as Batman from Tim Burton’s films. While his return was already an exciting prospect, it just became even more real, as Keaton’s Bruce Wayne has now been revealed through set photos.
The Flash has been filming in different parts of the UK, and it would now seem that production as moved outside the walls of Warner Bros. Studios, Leavesden. Filming has moved outdoors, which means set photos have begun to leak. The latest, shared by Big Screen Leaks on Twitter, include the first glimpse of Michael Keaton back in the role of Bruce Wayne. The actor looks as suave as ever as the seasoned Bruce Wayne, and his style is definitely enough to give one serious Batman Beyond vibes.
Details on Bruce Wayne’s exact role in The Flash are unknown at this point. However, based on the timeline-bending nature of the upcoming solo film, it would seem that Ezra Miller’s Barry Allen encounters Wayne when he crosses over to his Earth. One might also be able to assume that with Wayne’s hero knowledge, he could serve as somewhat of a mentor to Allen.
With these set photos, fans can truly rest comfortably knowing that Michael Keaton is definitely in The Flash. There was previously speculation as to whether or not the actor would actually show up and, when he played coy during an interview, those concerns only increased. In hindsight, it seems Keaton was just having a bit of fun.
So far, fans have only gotten small teases of Michael Keaton’s Batman. Both director Andy Muschietti and wife and producer Barbara previously shared images of a set chair marked Bruce Wayne. However, it was the director who rocked the internet when he shared a bloody image of Keaton’s Batman suit.
While these teases still don’t give us much to go on, the Bat-symbol image is enough to make one fearful of Bruce Wayne’s fate. There’s always a chance this story is partially serving as a swan song for the beloved hero, one that would allow him to go out in a blaze of glory. This may be speculation at this point, but having Keaton’s Wayne die while aiding the Flash would be a truly fitting end for him. Keaton’s past exploits as the Dark Knight in Batman and Batman Returns can be streamed on HBO Max, which you can sign up for using this link.
Now that we’ve seen Michael Keaton as Bruce Wayne, fans will undoubtedly be eager to see him back in the Batsuit. There’s no telling when that first glimpse might actually happen, but we can only hope Andy Muschietti feels so inclined to show us something else very soon.
The Flash is currently slated to arrive in theaters on November 4, 2022.