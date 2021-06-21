2021 Amazon Prime Day Movie And TV Deals: Great Blu-Ray/DVD Collections On Sale

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
Even though we live in a day and age where practically every movie and TV show is available on one streaming service or another, there is just something about having a boxset of your favorite film franchise or series on your shelf. If you love those massive collections of everything from the Back to the Future trilogy to Friends, then you have come to the right place because both of those and more are cheaper than ever through Amazon's Prime Day 2021.
Below is rundown of great 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD collections of your favorite movies and shows as well as where to get them at prices that are sometimes hard to believe. Check out these deals before it’s too late and you’re left with a hole the size of the Dark Knight trilogy on your movie shelf.
Back To The Future: The Ultimate Trilogy
Feel the “Power of Love” with the Back to the Future: The Ultimate Trilogy, a muli-disc boxset featuring 4K, Blu-ray, and digital versions of Robert Zemeckis’ timeless classics. Loaded with bonus features (including new additions just for this release) featuring all sorts of documentaries, short films, deleted scenes, and more, this collection is truly something to behold.
Price: $29.99
Fast And Furious 8-Movie Collection
The Fast and Furious 8-movie collection (which comes with 4K, Blu-ray, and digital versions of the franchise’s mainline titles) is your one-stop shop for the adventures of Dominic Toretto, Brian O’Conner, and the rest of expansive “family” featured in the high-octane series. From the streets of Los Angeles to the frozen tundra of Russia, this collection has it all.
Price: $47.97
Rocky: Heavyweight Anniversary Box Set
The Rocky: Heavyweight Anniversary box set comes loaded with Blu-ray versions of all six of Sylvester Stallone’s boxing movies from the 1976 introduction of Rocky Balboa to his final bout inside the ring in 2006. One of the best things about this set is the abundance of bonus features from Rocky, including 8mm home movies, a three-part documentary, and everyone’s favorite: commentary from Stallone himself.
Price: $15.99
Jurassic World 5-Movie Collection
The Jurassic World 5-movie collection will normally cost you an arm and a leg, but now it is affordable as ever, giving you unmatched access to the historic franchise and all its best thrills and chills. From Steven Spielberg’s 1993 timeless classic Jurassic Park to J.A. Bayona’s ambitious Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, this 4K, Blu-ray, and digital collection will have you primed and ready for the 2002 release of Jurassic World: Dominion.
Price: $29.99
The Matrix Trilogy
There have been few films from the past 25 years that have revolutionized the action genre quiet like the Wachowski’s 1999 game-changer The Matrix. This 4K, Blu-ray, and digital collection of the groundbreaking trilogy is loaded with enhanced visuals and sound as well as a massive assortment of bonus features breaking down each and every aspect of the franchise.
Price: $34.99
The Dark Knight Trilogy
While not everyone has a 70mm print of Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy at their disposal, it won’t cost you all that much to secure this loaded 4K and Blu-ray collection, which brings new life to arguably one of the best superhero franchises of all time. All three movies and their respective bonus features are included with this set, making it the perfect option for newcomers and seasoned pros alike.
Price: $34.99
Mission: Impossible - 6-Movie Collection
If you want to have some fun while you wait for Mission: Impossible 7 to be released in 2022, you should grab this copy of the Mission: Impossible 6-movie collection which comes with all of Ethan Hunt’s greatest moments dating back to the 1996 film that started it all. Every insane stunt, betrayal, and surprise is here at your disposal in stunning quality on Blu-ray.
Price: $21.99
Friends: The Complete Series Collection
Have you been wanting to go back and watch every episode of Friends ever since watching the reunion special streaming on HBO Max in May 2021? Well, this complete series DVD box set is here for you. All 236 episodes, behind-the-scenes documentaries, commentary tracks, gag reels, and more are all included here on 32 discs, giving you 94 hours of great moments. It also includes a 36-page episode guide on top of all of that.
Price: $44.99
Cowboy Bebop: The Complete Series
With a live-action Cowboy Bebop series in the works on Netflix, there has never been a better time to go back and find out what all the fuss is about with the classic anime. Stick with the Bebop crew as they explore the far reaches of the galaxy searching for fugitives and adventure. Bounty-hunting has never had so much style.
Price: $19.99
Batman: The Complete Animated Series
There are few superhero cartoons with a legacy as rich as that of Batman: The Animated Series, and there even fewer versions of the classic series that look as great as this Blu-ray set. In addition to all 109 episodes, this collection also includes two animated films: Batman: Mask of the Phantasm and Batman and Mr. Freeze: SubZero.
Price: $34.99
Avatar: The Last Airbender: The Complete Series
Did you miss Avatar: The Last Airbender the first time it aired and don’t want to start the animated cult classic series halfway through on reruns? Well, check out this complete series box set featuring all 61 episodes, a large selection of documentaries, behind-the-scenes interviews with the cast and crew, commentary tracks, and original, uncut versions of several episodes.
Price: $19.99
Price: $39.99
The Sopranos: The Complete Series
The groundbreaking HBO drama series The Sopranos is one of those shows whose popularity never seems to wane, especially now with the prequel movie The Many Saints of Newark landing in theaters and on HBO Max later in 2021. If Blu-ray box sets of modern classics is your thing, this complete series collection is the way to go. Not only does it feature every episode over six seasons, it’s also loaded with five hours of bonus features including roundtable dinners, a documentary exploring the show’s legacy, and much more.
Price: $49.99
The Lord Of The Rings: The Motion Picture Trilogy (Extended And Theatrical) 4K + Digital
Chances are you’ve seen The Lord of the Rings countless times since Peter Jackson’s adaptation of J.R.R. Tolkien’s landmark fantasy trilogy started in 2001, but have you watched the Battle of Helm’s Deep, walked into Mordor, or the Battle of the Pelennor Fields in stunning 4K quality? This complete box set featuring all three movies (both theatrical and extended versions) and a plethora of bonus features has everything you would ever want and more.
Price: $59.99
The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air: The Complete Series
Whether you are a Will Smith fan, love sitcoms, or are obsessed with early ‘90s pop culture in general, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air: The Complete Series box set is the perfect addition to your collection. All six seasons of the groundbreaking series (197 episodes in total) are included in this DVD set that also comes packed with every type of bonus feature imaginable, all of which will help you remember why the show is as popular now as it was upon its debut in 1990.
Price: $44.99
Adventure Time: The Complete Series
Over the course of 10 seasons and 283 episodes, the Cartoon Network hit series Adventure Time entertained fans of all shapes, sizes and demographics with its unique blend of humor. With the Adventure Time: The Complete Series DVD box set you can relive all the adventures of Finn and Jake in the mythical post-apocalyptic world known as the Land of Ooo as well as dive into some great behind-the-scenes documentaries.
Price: $39.99
The Big Bang Theory: The Complete Series
Perhaps the biggest sitcom of the 21st Century, The Big Bang Theory gave audiences a unique blend of humor and characters throughout the show’s 12-season run, making instant stars out of several members of its expansive cast, most notably Jim Parsons and Kaley Cuoco. And even though the series wrapped up in May 2019, there’s nothing stopping you from going back to the very beginning with this ridiculously-massive DVD box set that includes all 279 episodes plus loads and loads of bonus content on 37 discs. The Blu-ray box set is also on sale during Prime Day.
Price: $74.99
Price: $84.99
Breaking Bad: The Complete Series
Some will argue that Breaking Bad is the greatest television series of all time (and there’s a strong case to be made). If you fall into that camp, you will be glad to hear that the complete series Blu-ray box set is currently marked down a considerable amount, meaning it’s never been cheaper to watch the rise and fall of Walter White as he goes from a mild-mannered high school chemistry teacher to one of the most ruthless drug lords in the history of television. All 62, uncut episodes of the AMC crime drama included, making for one hell of a binge session.
Price: $55.49
These deals and more will only be around through Tuesday, June 22, 2021, so make sure to jump on them before they're gone.