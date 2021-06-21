The Rock Reveals Cool Connection Between Jumanji And The Jurassic Park Franchise

Although receiving such a high honor from People has to be crazy for The Rock, standing in a spot in his home state (where he also filmed one of his own movies) has to be surreal. But now, it also has me wondering if production will return to the beautiful spot for the reported Jumanji 4. Only time will tell but, considering his love for Hawaii, it’s a safe bet that whether it be for work or pleasure, Johnson will more than likely return to the mountain range at some point in the future.