Black Adam’s Pierce Brosnan Shares Cool Detail About His Doctor Fate Costume

Doctor Fate Black Adam concept art

Besides finally debuting Dwayne Johnson as Black Adam more than a decade after the Hobbs & Shaw star was first tied to the role, the Black Adam movie will also feature the Justice Society of America, DC Comics’ oldest superhero team. In the DC Extended Universe continuity, the JSA will consist of Hawkman, Atom Smasher, Cyclone and Doctor Fate, with Pierce Brosnan of James Bond fame playing the latter sorcerer. With Black Adam set to finish filming in the next several weeks, Brosnan has opened up about his Doctor Fate costume.

Pierce Brosnan recently spoke with his son, Dylan Brosnan, in a People video (via Black Adam News) about how Black Adam is coming along, and when Dylan said he couldn’t wait to see how his father looked in the Doctor Fate costume, the elder actor responded:

I do have to put the motion-capture suit on, which is an acting challenge in itself. But luckily, I was brought up in the theatre, so I know how to get into tights and act the goat.

To be clear, Pierce Brosnan didn’t clarify if he’s been a motion-capture suit for the entirety of his time playing Doctor Fate in Black Adam. Perhaps an actual Doctor Fate costume was created for Brosnan to don during the quieter moments of the DC movie, and the motion capture suit was brought out for the scenes where Kent Nelson is flying through the air and casting spells. Either way, Brosnan has been perfectly fine with having to wear such a form-fitting outfit, and I imagine he’s happy not to wear Fate’s massive golden helmet during his exertion-heavy scenes. Can you imagine if it’d been necessary for Robert Downey Jr to do that for all of his Iron Man tenure in the MCU?

Introduced in 1940’s More Fun Comics #55, Kent Nelson, the original Doctor Fate, was instructed in the ways of sorcerer by Nabu the Wise, a Lord of Order whose spirit resides in the helmet that Kent wears while fighting the forces of evil. Like Hawkman, Kent was one of the founding members of the Justice Society of America, and outside of the comics, he’s appeared in TV shows like Smallville, Justice League/Justice League Unlimited, Young Justice and Stargirl. No specific backstory details about Brosnan’s version of Doctor Fate have been revealed yet.

Pierce Brosnan’s version of Doctor Fate will work alongside Aldis Hodge’s Hawkman, Noah Centineo’s Atom Smasher and Quintessa Swindell’s Cyclone to fight Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam, who has been freed from imprisonment after 5,000 years and wastes no time dispensing his brutal brand of justice. Black Adam’s cast also includes Sarah Shahi as Adrianna Tomaz, as well as Marwan Kenzari, James Cusati-Moyer, Bodhi Sabongui, Mo Amer and Uli Latukefu in undisclosed roles. Behind the cameras, Jaume Collet-Serra, who worked with Johnson on Jungle Cruise, is directing Black Adam, and Adam Sztykiel, Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani all worked on the script.

Black Adam heads to theaters on July 29, 2022. If you’re curious about what else the DCEU is sending to the big screen in the coming years, browse through our upcoming DC Comics movies guide.

