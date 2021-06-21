Black Adam’s Pierce Brosnan Shares Cool Detail About His Doctor Fate Costume

To be clear, Pierce Brosnan didn’t clarify if he’s been a motion-capture suit for the entirety of his time playing Doctor Fate in Black Adam. Perhaps an actual Doctor Fate costume was created for Brosnan to don during the quieter moments of the DC movie, and the motion capture suit was brought out for the scenes where Kent Nelson is flying through the air and casting spells. Either way, Brosnan has been perfectly fine with having to wear such a form-fitting outfit, and I imagine he’s happy not to wear Fate’s massive golden helmet during his exertion-heavy scenes. Can you imagine if it’d been necessary for Robert Downey Jr to do that for all of his Iron Man tenure in the MCU?