See Chris Pratt Happily Eat A Bug In Wild Throwback Video From Guardians Of The Galaxy's James Gunn, Just Because

But seeing that James Gunn and Chris Pratt have this much fun together certainly should have fans excited for everything the pair are going to do together, along with their Guardians of the Galaxy friends, later this year. Three separate projects are currently on schedule. The biggest of them, of course, is Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which, after originally being set to be first film in Marvel's Phase 4, is now set to open in May of 2023. However, before that, we'll see a Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special on Disney+, and the Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind roller coaster opening at Epcot at Walt Disney World, a project which is also set to include the MCU cast.