‘I’d Love It’: One Guardians Of The Galaxy Star Is Down To Return To The MCU For The Avengers

News
By published

Is there more on the way for Warlock?

Will Poulter as Adam Warlock in Guardians 3
(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

When you look at the upcoming Marvel movies on the way, we apparently have a little over a year before the next Avengers movie is released. And, of course, we’re trying to figure out who will be part of the superhero team when the second generation assembles next summer. At this point, there are a lot of options, including from the last Guardians of the Galaxy movie.

One of the latest movies coming out this week is A24’s Death of a Unicorn, which stars Ant-Man actor Paul Rudd alongside one star of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Will Poulter was welcomed in the Marvel family back in 2021 to play Adam Warlock, but he only had a small role. Now that he’s worked with Rudd, Poulter spoke to whether he’s still interested in the MCU, saying:

Oh, dude, I’d love it. I had so much fun playing my character, and so, yeah, if they come calling, I’m definitely picking up.

As you might recall, Warlock was a Sovereign created by Ayesha to be a living weapon with the programming to kill off the Guardians. However, Warlock wasn’t very successful in his attempts to destroy the misfit superhero team, and during the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 ending, he ended up joining the new Guardians team led by Rocket the Raccoon.

Given that the Guardians of the Galaxy were very instrumental in the last two Avengers movies, Infinity War and Endgame, it is in fact possible Warlock could make an appearance. And as Poulter told Comicbook, if given the chance, he would “love” the opportunity to jump back in that gold body paint for a Warlock comeback.

The question is whether Marvel truly has a future mapped out for Adam Warlock without filmmaker James Gunn in the Marvel world anymore. The writer/director of the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy actually has creative control over DC Studios now, and has the new Superman movie coming out this summer.

Sure, Marvel has the rights to all of the Guardians even without James Gunn, but I’m just not sure the team will be the same without his voice in play. Additionally, there are so many other characters in the MCU that have been introduced in recent years, but have been underdeveloped. When Gunn spoke to having Warlock in Vol. 3, he even said he felt he needed to have the character because he “promised” him in the post-credits for Vol. 2,. However, some of his script plans changed throughout the process, making him perhaps less prominent in the threequel.

Poulter is a great talent in Hollywood, having two buzzy movies out this year with Death of a Unicorn and Warfare. Plus, after he was in one of the best Black Mirror episodes, Bandersnatch, he is reprising his role in a sequel episode coming out in Season 7, which drops April 10. Of course, anything’s possible with the Avengers movies, and it would be awesome to see Warlock in more MCU installments.

Sarah El-Mahmoud
Sarah El-Mahmoud
Staff Writer

Sarah El-Mahmoud has been with CinemaBlend since 2018 after graduating from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in Journalism. In college, she was the Managing Editor of the award-winning college paper, The Daily Titan, where she specialized in writing/editing long-form features, profiles and arts & entertainment coverage, including her first run-in with movie reporting, with a phone interview with Guillermo del Toro for Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. Now she's into covering YA television and movies, and plenty of horror. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about marvel cinematic universe
Krysten Ritter in Jessica Jones

Marvel’s Krysten Ritter Says She’s Still Ready To Return As Jessica Jones, But I’m More Focused On The Awesome Memento She ‘Stole’ From Set
Pedro Pascal smiles broadly while sitting on set for Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Pedro Pascal's Four-Word Take On Mr. Fantastic's Stretching Abilities In Fantastic Four Perfectly Aligned With His 'Adult Content' Shirt
Shawn Hatosy as Chief Reid and Jason Beghe as Hank Voight in Chicago P.D. Season 12

'It's Gotta Go Somewhere': Chicago P.D. Star Broke Down Chief Reid's Big Reveal, And I'm Ready For Voight To Finally Make His Move
See more latest
Most Popular
Shawn Hatosy as Chief Reid and Jason Beghe as Hank Voight in Chicago P.D. Season 12
'It's Gotta Go Somewhere': Chicago P.D. Star Broke Down Chief Reid's Big Reveal, And I'm Ready For Voight To Finally Make His Move
Chris Farley in Tommy Boy
Chris Farley’s Physical Comedy In Tommy Boy Was Top-Notch, But One Moment He Got Whacked ‘In The Face’ Was Too Close For Comfort
Jason Isaacs as Timothy Ratliff looking unsettled while sitting with the Monk in the Thai monastery in The White Lotus Season 3, episode 6
‘What Does It Mean To Die?’: Jason Isaacs Opens Up About His Difficult Role In The White Lotus, And His Thoughts On Episode 6's Standout Monastery Scene
Florence Hunt in Bridgerton.
I’ve Always Wondered What Growing Up On Bridgerton Is Like, And Hyacinth Actress Florence Hunt Answered That Question For Me
Blake Shelton on The Voice.
Blake Shelton Is Famous For Helping The Voice Contestants After They Leave The Show, But I’m Blown Away By How Far He’s Gone For One Artist
Giancarlo Esposito on The Residence.
Giancarlo Esposito Candidly Explained Why Replacing Andre Braugher On The Residence After His Death Was 'A Difficult Decision To Make'
Jocko Sims as Tucker in Grosse Pointe Garden Society Season 1x05
After Filming Grosse Pointe Garden Society's 'Sex Schedule' Storyline, Jocko Sims Shared What He Was 'A Little Afraid Of' In The Final Cut
Tyler Hilton on One Tree Hill on Hulu
One Tree Hill’s Tyler Hilton Is Down To Return For The Reboot, And I Love His Idea About What Chris Would Be Doing Today
Our ten new contestants stood in a line in the waters of Tasmania&#039;s West Coast Range, imaged against leafy trees and armed ready to take on the wild for Alone Australia Season 3.
How To Watch Alone Australia Season 3 And Stream The Survival Series Free From Anywhere
Tony Todd stands near a door in conversation in Final Destination Bloodlines.
I'm Sad Final Destination: Bloodlines' Trailer Shows One Of Tony Todd's Final Roles, But I'm Still Smiling For One Reason