‘I’d Love It’: One Guardians Of The Galaxy Star Is Down To Return To The MCU For The Avengers

When you look at the upcoming Marvel movies on the way, we apparently have a little over a year before the next Avengers movie is released. And, of course, we’re trying to figure out who will be part of the superhero team when the second generation assembles next summer. At this point, there are a lot of options, including from the last Guardians of the Galaxy movie.

One of the latest movies coming out this week is A24’s Death of a Unicorn , which stars Ant-Man actor Paul Rudd alongside one star of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Will Poulter was welcomed in the Marvel family back in 2021 to play Adam Warlock, but he only had a small role. Now that he’s worked with Rudd, Poulter spoke to whether he’s still interested in the MCU, saying:

Oh, dude, I’d love it. I had so much fun playing my character, and so, yeah, if they come calling, I’m definitely picking up.

As you might recall, Warlock was a Sovereign created by Ayesha to be a living weapon with the programming to kill off the Guardians. However, Warlock wasn’t very successful in his attempts to destroy the misfit superhero team, and during the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 ending , he ended up joining the new Guardians team led by Rocket the Raccoon.

Given that the Guardians of the Galaxy were very instrumental in the last two Avengers movies, Infinity War and Endgame, it is in fact possible Warlock could make an appearance. And as Poulter told Comicbook , if given the chance, he would “love” the opportunity to jump back in that gold body paint for a Warlock comeback.

The question is whether Marvel truly has a future mapped out for Adam Warlock without filmmaker James Gunn in the Marvel world anymore. The writer/director of the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy actually has creative control over DC Studios now, and has the new Superman movie coming out this summer.

Sure, Marvel has the rights to all of the Guardians even without James Gunn, but I’m just not sure the team will be the same without his voice in play. Additionally, there are so many other characters in the MCU that have been introduced in recent years, but have been underdeveloped. When Gunn spoke to having Warlock in Vol. 3, he even said he felt he needed to have the character because he “promised” him in the post-credits for Vol. 2,. However, some of his script plans changed throughout the process, making him perhaps less prominent in the threequel.

Poulter is a great talent in Hollywood, having two buzzy movies out this year with Death of a Unicorn and Warfare. Plus, after he was in one of the best Black Mirror episodes , Bandersnatch, he is reprising his role in a sequel episode coming out in Season 7, which drops April 10. Of course, anything’s possible with the Avengers movies, and it would be awesome to see Warlock in more MCU installments.