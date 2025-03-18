Chris Pratt Shares Take On How His Electric State Character Is Similar To Star-Lord, And I Can See It
Mind blown.
Actor Chris Pratt has come a long way since his time on Parks & Recreation (streaming with a Peacock subscription), becoming one of Hollywood's most bankable movie stars. That includes his ongoing role in the MCU as Star-Lord, as well as more recent releases like Netflix's The Electric State. And he compared those two characters in a way that totally makes sense.
The end of Guardians 3 announced Star-Lord would be back in upcoming Marvel movies, but exactly when remains a mystery. He recently brought a new character John D. Keats to life in Electric State, which is available to stream with a Netflix subscription). When speaking with EW about the project, he shared some connective tissue that links Peter Quill and John Keats. In his words:
Honestly, I see it now. While obviously both character have Pratt's signature swagger, their love for vintage culture is definitely something in common for the leading men of The Electric State and Guardians of the Galaxy.
Disney Plus + Hulu Bundle: $10.99 $2.99 A Month For 4 Months
Save 72% - The best-selling Disney Plus bundle deal we saw over Black Friday returns this March, costing just $2.99 a month for the ad-supported Disney Plus and Hulu plan. Usually costing $10.99 a month, that's a hefty 72% saving. While new and eligible returning customers won't be able to enjoy the discounted rate for quite as long, you'll still get the sub-$3 bundle for the first four months of your subscription (over Black Friday, the reduced Disney Plus price ran for a whole year). Disney+ is the home of all things Marvel, including the Guardians franchise.
Expires March 30
While Electric State's critic score was low, audiences seem to be much kinder on the project. Another connection MCU connection that Pratt didn't mention is the fact that the new blockbuster was helmed by The Russo Brothers, who he worked with on Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame. Later in the same interview, Pratt spoke more about his two characters, sharing:
Just like Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, the ending of The Electric State also teased the way the story might continue in a possible sequel. The final moments of the Netflix movie saw Cosmo rise up, seemingly hinting that Christopher's consciousness might still be alive. So just like fans are waiting for news about Star-Lord, they'll seemingly have to do the same for John D. Keats.
The Electric State is streaming now on Netflix, while Pratt's time in the MCU (so far) is on Disney+. But we shouldn't expect either of his characters to show up in anything else in the 2025 movie release list.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Netflix’s Cujo Remake May Have Found Its Director, And I'd Love This Pick For The Stephen King Classic
It’s Been Two Years Since Taylor Swift Kicked Off The Eras Tour, And This Roundup Of Epic Moments Has Me Missing It So Much