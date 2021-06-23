Shazam 2's Zachary Levi Responds To DC Fans After The Marvel Family's New Costumes Are Revealed

When it comes to blockbuster superhero movies, spoilers are the enemy, and most of the time you see these big movies doing everything that can possibly be done to prevent leaks from working their way out. Films sometimes go to extreme lengths, even preventing cast members from seeing entire scripts just so they can't accidently reveal things that happen. And then sometimes the director of Shazam: Fury of the Gods just tweets out cast photos of Zachary Levi and his costars in their brand new superhero costumes.

While the decision to reveal the new costumes for the Shazam family was, of course, part of the marketing plan, it was still something of a surprise when director David F. Sandberg dropped the photo on Twitter a few days ago. However, no good deed goes unpunished, and while the response to the new costumes has been overwhelmingly positive, there have been some who are critical of the new looks. Specifically, some feel that the costumes on the female heroes are more revealing than their male counterparts, and that the new suits are less colorful than the ones seen in the original Shazam!.

Zachary Levi took to Twitter following the costume reveal and he addressed the criticism directly. He thanked those who praised the new looks, and he promised those that had concerns that they need not be so concerned. Levi tweeted...