After Harrison Ford Is Injured On Indiana Jones 5 Set, Disney Releases Statement

Indiana Jones 5 is officially in production and, despite reports confirming it earlier this month, the situation didn’t truly become real for fans until the first set photos began to leak. Aside from a few recent complaints, production had been going smoothly, but we’ve now learned of an incident involving legendary actor Harrison Ford. The actor was reportedly injured on the set and, now, Disney has released a statement regarding the situation.
Harrison Ford reportedly injured his shoulder while rehearsing a fight scene for Indiana Jones 5. According to Deadline, the extent of the injury is unclear at this point in time. In Disney’s statement to the trade, the studio clarified how production will progress for James Mangold’s highly anticipated sequel:
In the course of rehearsing for a fight scene, Harrison Ford sustained an injury involving his shoulder. Production will continue while the appropriate course of treatment is evaluated, and the filming schedule will be reconfigured as needed in the coming weeks.
Although it’s good to hear that production is still going, many are likely to be concerned about the well-being of Harrison Ford. Of course, this wouldn’t be the first time the actor has suffered an injury on set within the past several years. While filming Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Ford injured his ankle, thanks to a malfunctioning hydraulic door on the Millennium Falcon. Thankfully, the star was able to get back on his feet relatively soon.
Keep in mind, though, that while Harrison Ford is 78, but he appears to take good care of himself and continues to live his life vigorously. I don’t know about any of you but, even now, I wouldn’t want to take Ford on in a fist fight. Still, it appears that precautions have been taken to ensure that his stunt work isn’t too strenuous on the set of Indiana Jones 5.
When it comes to the plot, not much is known about Indiana Jones 5 at this point. Some are even still questioning the film’s actual time period. Set photos have revealed that the film will bring back some familiar villains this time around, which honestly makes things even more confusing.
If anything, what we can focus on now is wishing the best for Harrison Ford as he begins the recovery process. With this being the final installment in the Indiana Jones series, it’s only fitting that he gets to finish out the franchise on his own terms. We’ll keep you updated on the situation as more news arrives.
So it would seem that James Mangold and his crew will push on with filming and will shoot around Harrison Ford for the time being. And as expected, the movie’s filming schedule will have to be altered to accommodate the situation.
Indiana Jones 5 is set to open in theaters on July 29, 2022.