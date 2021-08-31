Halloween Kills’ Jamie Lee Curtis Explains How Laurie Strode Has Changed Since Blumhouse’s Last Sequel

The horror genre is known for its beloved franchises, and the Halloween movies have a special place in film history. Michael Myers is returning to theaters with Halloween Kills this October, following a year-long delay. Jamie Lee Curtis recently explained how Laurie Strode has changed since Blumhouse’s last sequel.

Jamie Lee Curtis got her big break starring in John Carpenter’s 1978 original Halloween, and has reprised her role as Laurie Strode a number of times in the decades since. Curtis brought a ton of heart and emotion to the 2018 Halloween movie, and fans can’t wait to see her back on the big screen in just a few months. But the Final Girl will be a bit different than her last appearance, as Curtis put it,

We got to see in the 2018 movie that Laurie had become the personification of trauma. It married at the time when the MeToo Movement was at its ascent. Here you have a movie about a woman traumatized for 40 years and she is now rising up.

Does anyone else have goosebumps? Because while Halloween Kills features a larger ensemble cast than the previous movie, it sounds like Laurie Strode will really be coming into her power this time around. That is, once she gets herself out of Haddonfield Memorial Hospital.

Jamie Lee Curtis’ comments about Halloween Kills come from the iconic actress’ recent conversation with Variety. Ahead of the sequel’s release, Curtis will be awarded a Golden Lion by the Venice International Film Festival. And during press for that achievement, the conversation understandably turned to the very project that’s bringing her to Venice: Halloween Kills.

As Jamie Lee Curtis mentions, The 2018 Halloween movie focused largely on Laurie Strode’s trauma, and how it affected her family relationships. But it turns out her obsessive precautions were all for a good reason, and she’ll seemingly be stepping into her power in the next installment. Luckily there’s a world class actress bringing that narrative to life.

Of course, Laurie Strode isn’t the only person who is rising up to battle Michael Myers in Halloween Kills. Indeed, the movie will follow as the town of Haddonfield becomes an angry mob, and arms up to battle The Shape. This opens the door for characters from John Carpenter's original to return, including OG actors like Nancy Stephens, Charles Cyphers, and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills OG Kyle Richards.

Since Halloween Kills will feature a change in Laurie Strode, one can only imagine how the beloved character will be utilized in the next sequel. Halloween Ends will wrap up the trilogy, and Jamie Lee Curtis has hinted that it might be her final appearance as the scream queen.

Halloween Kills will arrive in theaters on October 15th. In the meantime, check out the 2021 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.