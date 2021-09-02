Halloween Kills’ Michael Myers Actors Are Friends IRL, And I Can’t Get Enough

With the summer months now in the rear view, moviegoers are looking ahead to fall and winter releases. This is especially true for David Gordon Green’s Halloween Kills, as it was delayed a full year. Fans can’t wait to catch up with Jamie Lee Curtis’ Laurie Strode, and it turns out that the two Michael Myers actors are friends IRL… and I can’t get enough.

The villainous Michael Myers is played by two different actors in the current Halloween trilogy. Nick Castle aka the original Shape from John Carpenter's 1978 Halloween does the character’s breathing and any maskless shots, while stunt performer James Jude Courtney does the more physical work. And it turns out they’ve become quite close, as Courtney recently shared:

We are really good friends. We call each other on the phone. I live in the east coast he lives in the west coast. Anytime I get to California I go hang out with Nick. It’s almost like I’ve known him for 50 years, you know what I mean? It’s like one of those things. He’s such a good guy. The man has no ego, and if you look at his filmography and what he’s accomplished in his life, he’s just so talented.

Whie Michael Myers strikes fear into the hearts of both audiences and denizens of Haddonfield, it seems the two actors bringing him to life are sweethearts. The pair seem to really support and appreciate each other, which is great considering there’s one more movie coming down the line with Halloween Ends.

James Jude Courtney’s comments come from a recent appearance at Flashback Weekend in Chicago (via ScreenRant). Halloween Kills is a month and change away, so anticipation for his return as Michael Myers is certainly at a fever pitch. And it’s great to hear how much camaraderie was on set, especially shared between the two men who bring The Boogeyman to life.

As James Jude Courtney mentions, the original Michael Myers actor Nick Castle has had an impressive career. In addition to playing the beloved masked villain, he’s also an accomplished writer-director who has worked on projects like Escape from New York and Hook. It certainly feels like Courtney appreciates his co-star as a person, as well as a colleague.

The long wait for Halloween Kills has certainly been a bummer for the generations of fans out there, but luckily David Gordon Green’s sequel is nearly upon us. The trailer certainly makes the new installment look like a blood bath, as the town of Haddonfield arms up to take on Michael Myers themselves. This likely means that James Jude Courtney and Nick Castle had their hands full for this new slasher.

Halloween Kills is currently expected to arrive in theaters on October 15th.