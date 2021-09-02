Candyman’s Yahya Abdul-Mateen II And Teyonah Parris Thank Fans After Nia DaCosta’s Movie Makes Box Office History

It's a good time to be a horror fan, as the genre has been experiencing a thrilling renaissance for a number of years. Due to this, a number of beloved properties have returned to theaters like Halloween and Child's Play. The latest of these projects is Nia DaCosta's Candyman, which made history as the first #1 movie directed by a Black woman. And Candyman stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II And Teyonah Parris both took to social media to celebrate this occasion, and thank the fans.

This new chapter in the Candyman franchise is a spiritual sequel to the original 1992 classic. The cast and crew is filled with all-star Black talent, including recent Emmy winner Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. And in response to the new movie making history thanks to director Nia DaCosta, Abdul-Mateen took the time to thank everyone who went out to theaters. Check out his sweet message of appreciation below,

What a class act. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II seems thrilled over the success of Candyman, especially during these unprecedented times. And he seemingly wants to tip his hat to both Nia DaCosta and the many film lovers who went out to theaters last weekend to see this new take on Candyman.

The above video comes to us from Yahya Abdul-Mateen II's personal Instagram account. He's fairly active on social media, using it to communicate directly with the public about projects like Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. And while he might be busy filming in the DCEU, he's still psyched about how well Candyman did in theaters. This is especially true since the movie was delayed last year as a result of the pandemic. His caption for the video also shows his appreciation, as it reads:

A Great big THANK YOU to everyone who made it out safely to support Candyman and make it the #1 Movie at the Box Office! And a HUGE Shoutout to the captain of the ship, Nia DaCosta on making history as the first Black Woman to open the Domestic Box Office at Number 1! We could not have done this without your support!!! LOVE!!! KEEP GOIN!!

Of course, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II wasn't the only member of the Candyman cast who is celebrating the movie's success. WandaVision actress Teyonah Parris also posted her excitement on social media, including a video from the set with co-star Colman Domingo. Check it out below:

While Candyman might have been a chilling and serious movie, clearly there was some fun had on Nia DaCosta's set. And just like Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Teyonah Parris seems similarly thrilled about the success of their new horror flick. The movie topping the box office is what prompted Parris to share the delightful video from two years ago.

As previously mentioned, Candyman made history as the first #1 movie to be helmed by a Black woman. And since the horror movie was made a on a relatively modest budget, this box office draw helps to make the movie an even bigger success. Following this success, Nia DaCosta is diving into the Marvel Cinematic Universe with The Marvels-- also starring Teyonah Parris.

Candyman is in theaters now.