Black Adam Star Makes The Rock Sound Like A Blast

After years of waiting, we're now less than a year away from Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam. The movie had been in development for years, recently wrapping production. And based on images of the set shared by Dwayne Johnson, the movie is going to be an absolutely massive superhero experience. According to co-star Sarah Shahi, it was also a really fun experience. The actress says that Johnson was a lot of fun on set, and that working with him was incredible.

In a recent video for IMDb, Sarah Shahi was asked a series of questions from fans about both her work on the series Sex/Life as well as her performance in next year's Black Adam. Shahi was asked what working with The Rock was like, and she had nothing but good things to say about her time on the Black Adam set. According to Shahi...

The Rock was incredible, we had some great times on set. He’s super funny, he’s very professional, he’s incredible in this role.

Sarah Shahi makes working on Black Adam sound like a lot of fun, saying there were some great times on the set. At the same time, she describes Dwayne Johnson as "very professional." This must be the best of all worlds as the cast was able to have fun while making the movie, but that fun never got in the way of doing the job and getting the work done. It's maybe not that surprising. Dwayne Johnson always seems like he's having a good time whatever he is doing, and so one certainly hopes those around him are as well. And yet, it's been clear in the past that the actor is quite serious about acting. The fact that he is has been a subject of tension on some sets.

Sarah Shahi clearly had a great time making Black Adam, but what we don't know for certain is just what she had a great time doing. While we know many of the DC characters being brought to life by the supporting cast, Shahi's role has remained a mystery. Rumors, and hints the actress herself has dropped, have indicated she'll be playing the role of Isis, but that has yet to be confirmed.

Joining Sarah Shahi will be the great Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, and Pierce Brosnan as Dr. Fate. While Black Adam may appear to be the story of a single hero, or in this case, anti-hero, the movie has put together an impressive ensemble cast. One certainly wonders if there's a future for the Justice Society of America, which will be introduced in the film. Whether there are specific plans for such a thing right now or not, it seems likely that WB will be watching to see how fans react. It feels like a foregone conclusion this is only the beginning for Black Adam in the movies, but things are less clear for the rest of the cast.