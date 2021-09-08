Early Halloween Kills Reviews Are In, See What Critics Are Saying
Can you hear the cold air rustling through the trees yet? Halloween season is finally upon us, and this year that means another visit from Michael Myers to follow up the story told in 2018’s Halloween. Its upcoming sequel from David Gordon Green, Halloween Kills, once again stars Jamie Lee Curtis as Laurie Strode and picks up right where the final girl left off, in hopes of taking down her stalker once in for all. The Halloween sequel just had its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival, and with that, its first reviews have hit the internet.
Stay tuned for CinemaBlend’s review of the film ahead of its mid-October release. Until then, let’s look at the first few reviews of Halloween Kills. Marshall Shaffer had great things to say about it for Slashfilm, calling the movie a “compelling” entry into the series that shows off its filmmakers' ability to bring more to Michael Myers over 40 years later. In his words:
The Wrap’s Asher Luberto also left the Venice Film Festival screening with positive things to say about Halloween Kills. The critic called it an effective sequel and highlighted the movie for reaching for themes that go past your average slasher:
However, not everyone loved Halloween Kills. David Rooney shared his heavy criticism for the new horror movie, calling it “shapeless” in his review for The Hollywood Reporter:
Now here’s something to keep in mind. While Jamie Lee Curtis’ Laurie Strode very much made her comeback to the franchise for the 2018 movie, it looks like she will be sidelined in Halloween Kills, maybe to save some big moments for Halloween Ends. Indiewire’s Ben Croll was also on the negative side, feeling like Halloween Kills was more than a bridge to the final installment to the trilogy coming next year. As he said:
It sounds like Halloween Kills suffers from some sequel pitfalls, which the franchise has certainly dealt with before, this one being the twelfth Halloween title in a legacy that started back in 1978 and helped popularize the slasher film genre. IGN’s Rafael Motamayor will close us out for now with some words from his review:
Overall, the first impressions for Halloween Kills are mixed. You can decide what you think about the movie yourself when the movie hits theaters on October 15. And check out what other horror movies are on their way in the near future here on CinemaBlend.
YA genre tribute. Horror May Queen. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.
