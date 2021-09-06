Halloween Kills' Jamie Lee Curtis Celebrates The Sequel’s Upcoming Premiere With Sweet Set Photo Featuring Judy Greer

At long last, David Gordon Green's Halloween Kills is almost here. Following in the wake of the hit 2018 semi-reboot, the film is one of the most hotly anticipated big screen releases of the fall season, and it is set to arrive just in time for the holiday for which the franchise is named. Before it hits theaters here in North America, however, the blockbuster is set to have a splashy premiere at the on-going Venice Film Festival, and star Jamie Lee Curtis is hyping the event with a wonderful look back at the making of the project.

Halloween Kills will be hosting its world premiere in Italy this coming Wednesday, and the movie's lead actor is literally counting down the days. Taking to her personal Instagram account, Jamie Lee Curtis has posted an image from the making of the sequel – featuring her alongside co-stars Judy Greer and Andi Matichak – and has included a caption that further adds to the growing buzz surrounding the film. Check it out below:

Obviously Jamie Lee Curtis has a bit of a bias when it comes to judgement of Halloween Kills, and it is in her best interest for people to provide the film with a warm welcome when it is released next month – but one also has to remember that she is not typically one to censor herself and has been very open about her past with the Halloween franchise. That in mind, when she calls the upcoming movie "David's masterwork of brutality and beauty ," I'm willing to trust her, and as such my excitement for the film only grows.

Furthermore, it's wonderful that this picture very much represents both of those two adjectives. If you look closely, Jamie Lee Curtis' arm is covered in blood, but there are nothing but smiles as the three stars are clearly having a blast working together.

Co-writen by David Gordon Green, Danny McBride and Scott Teems, Halloween Kills picks up immediately in the wake of 2018's Halloween, with Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis), her daughter (Judy Greer), and her granddaughter (Andi Matichak) being convinced that they have finally been able to end Michael Myers' reign of terror. Unfortunately, Michael is a horror show that just won't die, as he manages to escape the burning house that the Strode women trap him in. The murder spree continues, and Laurie and her family continue to fight back – but this time they enlist they help of all the people who call themselves survivors.

Halloween Kills co-stars Will Patton, Kyle Richards, Anthony Michael Hall, and Nick Castle (who returns as The Shape), and it will be in theaters everywhere on October 15. For now., though, stay tuned here on CinemaBlend for the latest updates about the film, including the critical reactions to the movie's Venice Film Festival premiere.