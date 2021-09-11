Zendaya Has A Net Worth Of Millions Of Dollars, Says She Still Has Money Anxiety
Zendaya has come a long way since her days on Disney’s Shake It Up and K.C. Undercover. As one of Hollywood’s rising stars, the actress has reached the fame and success most people her age would dream of. Of course, the Hollywood star has raked in millions in her short, but momentous career. Yet despite making tons of money, Zendaya still worries about her finances. The Euphoria star admitted to dealing with money anxiety despite her current success.
Since coming into the business, Zendaya has never been the Hollywood star to spend endless without thinking about her finances. Even with her status as one of entertainment’s top fashionistas, she wasn’t above thinking about the wearability of her designer fashion. She and her stylist Law Roach have worked together to create a closet of vintage pieces for her. The Dune star admitted she is all about investing in reusable clothes as she becomes more established in her career.
But this mentality wasn’t new to the Hollywood star. Zendaya told British Vogue she developed that mindset from her schoolteacher mother. The Emmy winner said about her parents’ differing approaches to money:
For the multifaceted actress, Zendaya having that mentality will always be embedded in her. In a surprising moment, the actress was vulnerable about her thoughts on financial security. In the future, she wanted to think about her projects rather than worry about financial obligations. The Spider-Man: No Way Home star revealed how her workaholic nature and money anxiety drive her thriving career:
But her financial anxiety didn’t extend to one area of her life – her mental health. Zendaya, like most people, seemingly felt the pressure of everything once the world and Hollywood shut down. The actress admitted to feeling depressed and anxious over all the issues plaguing the world. The Malcolm & Marie star said this about seeking help from a mental professional:
Luckily, Zendaya was able to find a therapist to help her deal with her mental health. At least she used her money to benefit herself during these challenging times. Fortunately, Zendaya’s financial situation allows her to get back on track. The actress shouldn’t worry too much about her finances as she has so many projects lined up, but her financial strategy has her set up to live comfortably in the future.
