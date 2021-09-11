Zendaya Has A Net Worth Of Millions Of Dollars, Says She Still Has Money Anxiety

Zendaya has come a long way since her days on Disney’s Shake It Up and K.C. Undercover. As one of Hollywood’s rising stars, the actress has reached the fame and success most people her age would dream of. Of course, the Hollywood star has raked in millions in her short, but momentous career. Yet despite making tons of money, Zendaya still worries about her finances. The Euphoria star admitted to dealing with money anxiety despite her current success.

Since coming into the business, Zendaya has never been the Hollywood star to spend endless without thinking about her finances. Even with her status as one of entertainment’s top fashionistas, she wasn’t above thinking about the wearability of her designer fashion. She and her stylist Law Roach have worked together to create a closet of vintage pieces for her. The Dune star admitted she is all about investing in reusable clothes as she becomes more established in her career.

But this mentality wasn’t new to the Hollywood star. Zendaya told British Vogue she developed that mindset from her schoolteacher mother. The Emmy winner said about her parents’ differing approaches to money:

My mother’s a saver, and so I try to keep that in mind. Then my dad’s like, ‘You know, you can’t spend it when you’re dead,’ kind of thing. I’m somewhere in-between.

For the multifaceted actress, Zendaya having that mentality will always be embedded in her. In a surprising moment, the actress was vulnerable about her thoughts on financial security. In the future, she wanted to think about her projects rather than worry about financial obligations. The Spider-Man: No Way Home star revealed how her workaholic nature and money anxiety drive her thriving career:

But I’m always like, ‘I will always need to work.’ Because if I don’t work then everything can be gone tomorrow.

But her financial anxiety didn’t extend to one area of her life – her mental health. Zendaya, like most people, seemingly felt the pressure of everything once the world and Hollywood shut down. The actress admitted to feeling depressed and anxious over all the issues plaguing the world. The Malcolm & Marie star said this about seeking help from a mental professional:

Yeah, of course, I go to therapy. I mean, if anybody is able to possess the financial means to go to therapy, I would recommend they do that. I think it’s a beautiful thing. You know, there’s nothing wrong with working on yourself and dealing with those things with someone who can help you, someone who can talk to you, who’s not your mom or whatever. Who has no bias. [The pandemic brought the] first kind of taste of sadness where you wake up and you just feel bad all day, like what the fuck is going on? What is this dark cloud that’s hovering over me and I don’t know how to get rid of it, you know?

Luckily, Zendaya was able to find a therapist to help her deal with her mental health. At least she used her money to benefit herself during these challenging times. Fortunately, Zendaya’s financial situation allows her to get back on track. The actress shouldn’t worry too much about her finances as she has so many projects lined up, but her financial strategy has her set up to live comfortably in the future.