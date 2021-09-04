Tom Holland's Nickname For Zendaya Trends After He Sends Sweet Birthday Message

Zendaya turned 25 earlier this week, and given her popularity, a lot of people took to social media to wish the actress a happy birthday. But it was her friendly neighborhood Spider-Man, Tom Holland, who broke the internet with a viral post that referred to Zendaya as “my MJ,” along with the ask to call him when she got up. It’s a message that was so adorable that it sent Marvel fans in an absolute flurry of emotion.

Tom Holland and Zendaya have been rumored to be dating for years, but it recently became more likely when paparazzi caught the couple making out in a car in July. Since then, the Spider-Man: Far From Home co-stars have also been seen attending a wedding together just days before Holland’s sweet birthday post. Fans really hooked onto the comments made in the birthday message. One Twitter user called them “best friends to lovers” in a sweet video of them together on set:

Tom Holland has been a loyal friend over the years, writing up a happy birthday post about her on his Instagram for the past four years. The first one referred to the actress as his “mate” (which is slang for 'friend' for Brits) before simply calling her “the birthday girl,” to now where she’s his MJ. Fans’ hearts just can’t take this!

The actors are set to reunite in the upcoming Marvel film Spider-Man: No Way Home, which will pick up right where Far From Home left off. In the 2019 movie, Peter Parker and MJ got closer on a summer European vacation, when MJ learned of his secret identity and they started dating. In No Way Home, it seems as though they will continue to be a couple, but now Peter is dealing with the world knowing his identity and thinking he’s a public menace.

When the No Way Home trailer debuted last week, it broke a major record for Marvel, surpassing a viewership number that Avengers: Endgame previously held. The movie is getting huge buzz for including Doctor Strange, opening up the multiverse and bringing back Spider-Man 2’s Otto Octavius, once again played by Alfred Molina. There’s a lot of excitement right now for the next Spidey installment, but it’s the few words Holland used to express a happy birthday to Zendaya that really has fans talking at the moment.

Funny enough, the actors behind Peter Parker and MJ getting together seems to be a full-proof way to concoct a cute Hollywood couple considering the romantic pairs of Spider-Man film past. Tobey Maguire and Kirsten Dunst dated while filming the Spider-Man trilogy, but broke up as the trilogy ended. Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone also sparked a romance while making The Amazing Spider-Man movies, but have also since gone their separate ways.

Therefore, Marvel should just make Spider-Man movies forever so these two can keep this adorable smitteness going, am I right? Anyway, Spider-Man: No Way Home hits theaters on December 17.