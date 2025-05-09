Zendaya's Wedding Dress Will Be 'Beautiful.' I Should Be Enthusiastic, But Her Stylist Just Shared A Detail That Bums Me Out

Zendaya looking forward while wearing a strapless blue dress in Challengers.
(Image credit: MGM)

Tom Holland and Zendaya have taken their relationship to the next level. At the start of 2025, the Spider-Man couple got engaged, with Holland’s father confirming his son’s proposal was between Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. Now, the question on our minds is what Zendaya’s wedding dress is going to look like. Her stylist, Law Roach, believes her gown will be “beautiful,” but he shares a real bummer fact about it that I wish wasn’t true.

It was a real downer for the fashion world when Law Roach announced his retirement right after posting his fabulous looks from the Vanity Fair Oscars Party in 2023. Fortunately, the talented stylist unretired just in time to put together Zendaya’s last-minute 2024 Met Gala look. In his interview with Complex, Roach was asked if he’s thinking of his long-time client’s wedding dress, and here was his answer:

No, Zendaya is working on like six movies coming out...I'm thinking about the press tours.

Law Roach is right in that Zendaya is a very busy woman. She’ll be part of the large ensemble cast of Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, the long-awaited Shrek 5, and The Drama alongside Robert Pattinson. She’ll even put her musical skills to the test playing Ronnie Spector in the upcoming A24 movie Always Be My Baby. With so many movies on the Challengers actress’s radar, I’m sure Law Roach is already curating his client’s future looks in his head for the upcoming press tours now.

This excites me as I still have his iconic C-3PO-looking style in my head that he made for Zendaya when she walked the Dune 2 red carpet.

It would be the greatest thing ever if Law Roach helped put together Zendaya’s wedding dress. They’ve worked together for over 13 years, ever since the Emmy-winning actress was a Disney Channel star, and he designed her outfit for the premiere of Justin Bieber’s documentary Never Say Never. Why not be involved in one of the most important milestones of her life?

While Roach hasn’t confirmed or denied his involvement in his fashionable client’s wedding dress, he did give some hints of what to expect, and one of them is a real bummer:

It will probably be a wedding dress that nobody will ever see, to be quite honest. Because she and Tom are super private about their relationship, well, not their relationship, they’re trying to be as private as possible. So, I don't think there will be a Vogue spread or there won't be pictures of the wedding. The people she will invite will be really respectful of their privacy. So, it'll be a really beautiful dress that no one gets to see.

Are you kidding me?! We won’t get to see Zendaya’s “beautiful” wedding dress as she says “I Do” to Tom Holland? Well, that’s disappointing! I would have loved to know what the Euphoria actress will look like on her special day.

However, like Law Roach said, it’s important to respect the privacy of the engaged couple. After all, Tom Holland previously spoke about privacy and love as a celebrity being a real challenge. The British actor said he felt like he already shares enough with the world that he’d like his “private life private.” I give him a lot of credit for that, as intimate moments between two people shouldn’t always have to be on public display because of fame.

Okay, so we may never get to see what Zendaya’s wedding dress will look like. But we need to respect that it’s all in the name of privacy, so she can have her special moment with her beloved. However, I’m still holding out hope that the Golden Globe winner at least posts some sort of hint about her dress someday.

Carly Levy
Carly Levy
