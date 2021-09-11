Shang-Chi’s Director Teases Abomination’s Future In The MCU

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Spoilers for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings lie ahead!

Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings was filled with moments that surely delighted Marvel Cinematic Universe fans and casual viewers alike. And while the film was squarely focused on the titular hero and his journey, there were also references to the larger MCU. One of these came in the form of an appearance from the Abomination, a veteran villain who hadn’t been seen in the franchise in over a decade. But after his bombastic return in this latest movie, his future is bright, according to Shang-Chi director Destin Daniel Cretton.

The Abomination entered Shang-Chi’s story when the hero and his best friend, Katy, entered an underground fight club in Macau. It was there that the gamma-infused creature, also known as Emil Blonsky, was engaged in a battle with veteran sorcerer Wong. Fans like myself were a bit surprised to see a glimpse of the battle in one of the film’s trailers, especially given how things left off for Blonsky years ago. And what’s even more interesting is that after the brawl, the villain accompanied Wong through a portal. Destin Daniel Cretton recently explained just how much thought was put into the creative choices surrounding the character:

Yeah. I can say that you will find out very soon. But I mean, I can also say that the decisions of everything that people are speculating about were big discussions, and they are there for a reason that I think will be revealed fairly soon, I think.

Emil Blonsky was first introduced back in 2008’s The Incredible Hulk and was established as a veteran British marine recruited by General “Thunderbolt” Ross to help capture Bruce Banner. Ross eventually arranged for Blonsky to receive a sample of the Super Soldier serum. However, this version of the serum was flawed, leading the military man to mutate into a monster that would challenge the Hulk. Ultimately, Banner’s gamma-powered alter ego was victorious, and Blonsky was presumably arrested and imprisoned.

When Destin Daniel Cretton told ComicBook.com’s Phase Zero podcast that fans would get answers “very soon,” he was likely referring to She-Hulk. Abomination is currently set to play a role in the upcoming TV series, and it’ll actually feature the return of Tim Roth, who only provided uncredited vocals in Shang-Chi. The show is set to premiere on Disney+, which you can sign up for using this link.

If the latest MCU movie is any indication, the Abomination may not be the exact same character audiences met all those years ago. Marvel Studios could be looking to update him in the same way that it did William Hurt’s Thunderbolt Ross. It may be too early to say for sure if Blonsky will become a hero of some sort, but it’s certainly not out of the realm of possibility.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is now playing in theaters.