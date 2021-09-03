How Awkwafina Feels About Katy’s Fate In Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings

Spoilers ahead for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is underway, with the franchise recently expanding with Destin Daniel Cretton’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. The blockbuster introduced a ton of new characters to the MCU, including Awkwafina’s Katy Chen. And the actress-comedian recently shared her feelings about Katy’s fate at the end of Shang-Chi.

Awkwafina’s character consistently served as the comedic relief of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. But she also got in on the action, and was included in the thrilling ending scenes featuring Wong and The Avengers. CinemaBlend’s Sean O’Connell spoke with Awkwafina about her character’s seemingly endless future in the MCU, saying:

It meant alot. When I read it I think she even says ‘Me too?’ That’s probably what I said in real life as I read that scene. But it feels very cool because-- and I think obviously all I know of the adventure ending or beginning is just that. So it leaves the mind to imagine.

Katy might not have the kung-fu skills shared by the cast of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, but she definitely contributed to the movie’s adventures. And it seems that Awkwafina’s character is going to have some legs in the greater MCU, at least according to the final sequences of the new blockbuster. Cue the new fan theories and rumors about a sequel.

Awkwafina’s comments to Sean O’Connell shows her similarities to Shang-Chi favorite Katy. While it remains to be seen how this character will factor into the greater MCU, she was included in those wild Avengers scenes for a reason. Only time will tell where she’ll pop back up on the big screen.

In the final scene of Shang-Chi, Simu Liu and Awkwafina’s characters are telling their friends about their wild mystical adventures. Suddenly one of Wong’s signature portals appears behind them, with the Doctor Strange character telling the pair to come with him. The mid-credits scene goes even further with this crossover moment, Katy and Shang-Chi are included in a meeting with Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) and Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo). It looks like the Avengers are growing, and fans can’t wait to see what comes next.

The Avengers scene in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings occurred because the title character’s use of the rings emitted a strange signal. Could this be teasing the arrival of the MCU’s next Thanos-like villain? It’s unclear, but clearly there are a ton of narrative seeds being planted in these first Phase Four installments.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is available in theaters now. Be sure to check out the 2021 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.