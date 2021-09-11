Scooby-Doo And Courage The Cowardly Dog Brave Giant Insects To Rescue Their Owners In Exclusive Straight Outta Nowhere Clip

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Scooby-Doo and Mystery Inc. have been solving cases for decades now and, during many of their adventures, the group has crossed paths with some interesting people. But I don’t think anything could’ve prepared them (or fans) for their latest crossover, which brings Scooby face to face with fellow beloved canine Courage the Cowardly Dog. As you would expect, the two dogs are going to get into some serious shenanigans in the upcoming movie Straight Outta Nowhere. And this is especially clear in an exclusive clip from the film, which shows the two dodging giant insects in an attempt to rescue their respective owners.

Aside from being dogs, the biggest thing that Scooby-Doo and Courage the Cowardly Dog have in common is that they’re easily scared. They do, however, always manage to step up when it counts, proving that they’re both true heroes at heart. In our exclusive clip, the pair are put to the test when they must keep a comet from an army of cicadas while trying to locate and free the young sleuths and the sweet Muriel Bagge. Check out the madcap scene for yourself down below:

Scooby-Doo and Courage certainly have their work cut out for them, as do their human allies. Still, if you’ve seen even half of their past adventures, then you likely know that both the Scooby gang and the Bagge family have experienced much worse in the past.

Straight Outta Nowhere: Scooby-Doo Meets Courage the Cowardly Dog sees Scooby and the gang make their way to Nowhere, Kansas, where they discover a strange otherworldly-looking object. While there, they eventually become acquainted with Courage, Muriel and Eustace Bagg. Of course, creepy stuff happens in Nowhere, so it’s no surprise when the cicada monster and her hive buzz their way into the story. This then causes the two groups to team up and get to the bottom of the creepy case.

The direct-to-video movie is exciting for a few reasons, but the biggest is that it marks the return of the beloved Courage the Cowardly Dog franchise. The classic Cartoon Network show ran for four seasons before wrapping up its run in 2002. The show would make a comeback through a CGI special in 2016 but, with Straight Outta Nowhere, the characters are returning to their traditionally animated roots. I think I speak for many fans when I say it’s good to have the Bagge family back in action. You can stream the original show on HBO Max, which you can sign up for using this link.

Of the kooky crossovers the Scooby-Doo franchise has hosted over the years, this Courage mash-up is one that makes a lot of sense. The supernatural nature of the properties makes them a solid fit, and it’ll be interesting to see how the sensibilities of both series are incorporated into the movie.

The new film is sure to get animation fans nostalgic and hopeful not only for more Scooby-Doo crossovers but more from the world of Courage the Cowardly Dog. It’s hard to say if this is the last we see of the small dog but, if anything, the movie should be a nice salute to his show and a fitting tribute to late Muriel voice actress Thea White.

Straight Outta Nowhere: Scooby-Doo Meets Courage the Cowardly Dog will be released to DVD and Digital by Warner Bros. Home Entertainment on September 14.