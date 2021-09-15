Batgirl Star Reacts To Margot Robbie’s Comments About A Harley Quinn Crossover

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

The DC Extended Universe is constantly growing, with the latest release being James Gunn’s R-Rated The Suicide Squad. But Warner Bros. is expanding the universe both on the silver and small screens, with a few projects developing as HBO Max exclusives. That includes Batgirl which will star In the Heights singer-actress Leslie Grace. And Grace recently reacted to Margot Robbie’s comments about a potential crossover with Harley Quinn.

Leslie Grace was cast as the title character of Batgirl while The Suicide Squad was in the midst of its promotional tour. Margot Robbie was told the news of her casting mid-interview, and expressed excitement about potentially having a crossover happen with Harley. Grace responded to these comments, saying:

I was freaking out! I'm such a fan. I can't even. She's one of the biggest, badasses in the superhero world. I haven't had a chance to meet her, but it would be awesome if at any point Batgirl comes through and Miss Harley Quinn drops by Gotham and have some business to handle, it might be cool!

Gotham City continues to be an important location in the DC Extended Universe, so this type of crossover doesn’t seem exactly out of the question. We’ll just have to see how Leslie Grace’s Batgirl movie performs for streaming audiences, and if Warner Bros. moves forward with a potential crossover. One thing is clear: Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn is here to stay.

Leslie Grace’s comments to ET Online show just how excited the singer-actress is about her upcoming role as Batgirl. While that project is still in the development process, it definitely has the potential to be a career-changing gig for Grace. This is especially true if her Batman protegee gets to interact with other characters from the greater MCU.

Batgirl is currently expected to be a HBO Max exclusive. You can use this link to sign up for the streaming service.

In the comics there’s been countless times that Batgirl and Harley Quinn have interacted, both as foes and allies. So a crossover could be fairly easy to pull off, as long as Leslie Grace’s Barbara Gordon is in the main DCEU timeline. Perhaps Batgirl could be the “antagonist” of a Gotham City Sirens movie, as she tries to track down the likes of Harley, Poison Ivy, and Catwoman.

Unfortunately the DC Extended Universe hasn't exactly been focused on crossovers as of late. Following the disappointing performance of Justice League, WB shifted to more capsulated, director-driven projects. Still, it would be awesome to see the various denizens of Gotham City interact on the big screen.

Batgirl is currently expected to arrive sometime in 2022. In the meantime, check out the 2021 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.