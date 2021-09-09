Batgirl’s Leslie Grace Responds To Rumors About J.K. Simmons Playing Gordon

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

The DC Extended Universe is always expanding, and there are some highly anticipated projects coming to both theaters and straight to streaming on HBO Max. This includes the developing Batgirl movie, which is set to star In the Heights actress Leslie Grace. And the new Batgirl has responded to rumors about J.K. Simmons possibly playing James Gordon.

Warner Bros. has been crafting DC projects set both within and outside of the main DCEU canon. It’s currently unclear how Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah’s Batgirl movie will factor into the timeline, but fans are hoping to see J.K. Simmons returns as Gotham City Police Department Commissioner Gordon. Leslie Grace recently responded to those rumors, saying:

I'm ready to learn a lot from J.K. Simmons. If you're listening, huge respect, and please play my dad! I hope you're my dad.

Well, there you have it. It seems J.K. Simmons’ return to the DCEU isn’t exactly a sure thing. But Leslie Grace is hoping those rumors come true, just like the rest of us. After all, who wouldn't want to star in a movie opposite Simmons?

Leslie Grace’s comments to ET Online shows how excited the actress-singer is to be playing Barbara Gordon in the DC Extended Universe. Batgirl is a beloved hero, and fans are excited to see her finally get a starring vehicle. We’ll just have to wait and see if the movie ends up going to theaters or maintains plans for a streaming release on HBO Max.

Narratively it would make a great deal of sense for J.K. Simmons to appear as James Gordon in the Batgirl movie. Considering how limited his role in Justice League, this would also allow Simmons to finally sink his teeth into the iconic character. Hopefully this happens, as long as he’s not too busy playing J. Jonah Jameson in the MCU.

The Batgirl movie marks the first time a DCEU project will put the spotlight on one of Batman’s protegees. While we saw the costume of a fallen Robin in the Batcave during Batman v Superman, there’s been no mention of characters like Batgirl or Nightwing. We’ll just have to see how Leslie Grace’s character is given an origin story, and if it connects to Ben Affleck’s version of the Dark Knight.

It’s currently unclear when Batgirl will be released, but it’s currently expected to be a HBO Max original. In the meantime, check out the 2021 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.