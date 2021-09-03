CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

With The Suicide Squad out in theaters for a month, comic book fans are looking forward to the future of the DC Extended Universe. One of the most highly anticipated projects coming down the line is The Flash, helmed by IT director Andy Muschietti. The blockbuster will feature more than one Batman, as well as the first introduction of Supergirl. But could another Justice League member appear in Ezra Miller’s Flash movie?

The Flash sat in development hell for a number of years, as multiple directors signed on and departed the project. During this time there were rumors about various Justice League members appearing, including Cyborg, Wonder Woman, and Superman. And the latest of these theories indicates that Harry Lennix’s Martian Manhunter might be involved.

Rumors about Harry Lennix’s possible return to the DCEU began when stunt performer Kenny Knight was listed as “stunt double: Harry Lennix” on The Flash’s IMDB page. This quickly went viral on social media, and theories began online. Since then the page has been updated, so it’s unclear if it was a leak or simply an error. Only time will tell.

The DCEU has found its streaming home on HBO Max. You can use this link to sign up for the streaming service.

Kenny Knight is still listed on the cast of The Flash, but it’s unclear who he’ll be doing stunts for. Still, Harry Lennix appeared in all of Zack Snyder’s DCEU movies, so it wouldn’t be out of the question for him to pop up in Ezra Miller’s upcoming star vehicle. And fans definitely are eager to see more of Martian Manhunter.

During Zack Snyder’s Justice League, Harry Lennix’s DCEU character General Swanwick was revealed to have been Martian Manhunter in disguise. The final coda of the Syder Cut ends with the green hero joining the team, and vowing to fight for the people of Earth. Technically this isn’t canon for the shared universe, so we’ll have to see if Warner Bros. moves forward with this version of the character.

With or without Martian Manhunter, Andy Muschietti’s Flash movie clearly has a lot going for it. The movie will see Ezra Miller’s title character mess with the multiverse, and will feature both Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck’s version of Batman. With such a stacked cast, the story simply might not need Harry Lennix’s hero. Still, some DC fans will likely hold out hope.

The Flash is currently expected to arrive in theaters on November 4th, 2022. In the meantime, check out the 2021 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.