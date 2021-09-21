Avengers: Endgame’s Russo Brothers Hilariously Respond To Loki Nerfing The Infinity Stones

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links

For the first three Phases of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the characters frequently came into contact with the Infinity Stones, which were said to be the most powerful items in the galaxy. But when Loki premiered on Disney+, the TVA made it seem like they didn't even matter in the grand scheme of things. Now Avengers: Endgame’s Russo Brothers have hilariously responded to the series nerfing the Stones.

Both Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame focused heavily on the Infinity Stones, with Thanos and the Avengers trying to collect them for different intentions. The Russo Brothers have since stepped away from the MCU, but they recently gave a killer response to the way the Infinity Stones were made the butt of a joke in Loki. Check it out below.

I guess we’re all clowns at this point. Clearly Phase Four of the MCU is making some wild changes to its canon, and that includes the importance of the Infinity Stones. Their power is now largely in the rear view, and it turns out that there are much bigger forces at play.

The above video comes to us from the TikTok of AGBO, a production company started by Anthony and Joe Russo. In it the filmmakers “duet” with another user, who is left pondering the insignificance of the Infinity Stones while sipping from an Infinity Gauntlet mug. The Russo Brothers raise the stakes as the filmmakers behind Avengers: Endgame, and rock their own pair of awesome Gauntlets. And all three participants used a filter to make them look like a clown.

The MCU has found its streaming home on Disney+ You can use this link to sign up for the streaming service.

Seeing the Infinity Stones take such a hard fall in Loki was a shocking one for the generations of MCU fans out there. After all, the previous three phases of movies were collectively known as the Infinity Saga. But with the multiverse now in play, it seems that the property is expanding in seemingly endless ways.

Loki’s crestfallen face when he learned some TVA employees were using Infinity Stones as “paperweights” was one many fans could relate to. After all, both Natasha and Gamora died for the Soul Stone to be procured. What’s more, the power of the stones killed Tony when he sacrificed himself to end Thanos for good. Still, Loki nerfing the stones showed how we were in a very different MCU.

The MCU continues to expand on the big screen with Shang-Chi and the upcoming release of Eternals. In the meantime, check out the 2021 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.