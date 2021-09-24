Venom 2: That Time Woody Harrelson And Company Tried To Get Andy Serkis To Voice Carnage

Venom: Let There Be Carnage releases into theaters nationwide in one week, and those lucky enough to see the film early have raved about the sequel praising Woody Harrelson’s performance. Andy Serkis, who is most known for his work in motion capture, has been working more behind the camera recently, and he has talked about how he got on board to direct Venom: Let There Be Carnage. Woody Harrelson recently told a funny story about how he and the crew on Venom 2 tried to get Serkis to voice Carnage.

Andy Serkis is a voice-over legend voicing most famously Gollum in the Lord Of The Rings trilogy. And apparently Woody Harrelson tried to get him to do the voice of Carnage at one point. Speaking to Comicbook.com, Harrelson described the challenges of playing two distinct characters with two voices and the process he went through to get it right. Harrelson tried to get Serkis to take over the voice of Carnage, saying:

It was great. I really enjoyed it...It's wild, because in a way, you're playing two characters in one. So there was a lot of discussion about the voice and also discussions with Tom, but obviously with Andy [Serkis], who directed it. And I just kept messing with the voice, and I was thinking to myself, 'Who's going to know the difference, if Andy Serkis did the voice, who's a master of voices? Why don't you do it, Andy?' And no, he was insistent that I do it, but I really... I like how it turned. Obviously, effects are put on the voice, but I really like how it all turned out.

Woody Harrelson gives some insight into the experience of working on Venom 2 and the challenges of adjusting to playing two characters in one, saying there was a lot of communication with Tom Hardy about the voice and Andy Serkis, who is an expert in voice work. After tweaking with the voice and trying to get it just right, ultimately the conclusion was made that no one would know if Serkis did the voice. Thankfully he refused because it seems like Woody Harrelson came into his own as Carnage and was proud of how the voice turned out. Judging from the trailer, Harrelson has nailed it.

Woody Harrelson is playing Cletus Kasady, who, after biting and drinking the blood of Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy), turns into Carnage. Venom: Let There Be Carnage looks incredibly dark, and true to its name, it has lots of carnage throughout its trailer. It will be exciting to see Woody Harrelson and Tom Hardy go head to head. After moving its release date multiple times, the film finally settled on a date-- and the fact that it’s almost here makes the uncertainty worth it.

Hopefully, there is a possibility of Venom finally crossing over with Spider-Man in the MCU. Tom Hardy recently got fans super excited about the possibility by simply be wearing a Spider-Man: No Way Home hat. Venom 2 director Andy Serkis is also very hopeful for a Spider-Man crossover, going as far as to say it’s definitely going to happen.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage could make a giant splash at the box office, with some big predictions for its potential earnings. The movie is PG-13, but that shouldn’t make a difference as the film seems to have all the edge and action you would expect in a story about Venom. Venom 2 is only a week away, and we cant wait to see all the carnage.