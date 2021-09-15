Venom: Let There Be Carnage Has Screened, See What People Are Saying

When the first Venom movie arrived a couple of years ago, it did so with a lot of very curious fans. A lot of people were hopping for a dark R-rated take on the character, but what they were getting was clearly a more family friendly PG-13 version. And yet, Venom became a massive hit. It was a wild, crazy, sometimes silly take on Venom, but it was one that clearly worked for a lot of people and left them looking forward to more. A sequel, bringing in Woody Harrelson was teased at the end of that film that promised an even wilder sequel, and it appears fans are getting exactly that with Venom: Let There Be Carnage.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage has been shown to a select few and they have begun to talk about the movie. Those hoping for the Venom sequel to give them more of the insanity of the first appear to be about to get very happy. Fans are almost universally praising Venom 2 and some think it's even better than the original.

See more

The big new addition to Venom is Woody Harrelson as fan-favorite Carnage. Most of those who have seen the film are singing his praises in the role, saying that he is great and that Harrelson and star Tom Hardy are perfect together. The movie will see the two alien symbiote characters going head-to-head and if you're a comic book fan that has wanted to see that happen in live-action, then it looks like Let There Be Carnage is exactly the movie that you've been waiting for. This is going to make waiting for the movie's wide release tough for everybody else.

See more

And then, there's whatever happens after the movie is over. While most are being very good about avoiding spoilers, I'd be careful if surfing online if you want to be sure you avoid details. Nearly everybody is talking about a post-credits scene that is apparently going to blow everybody away. It could be just about anything. The current Tom Holland Spider-Man is a shared property between Sony and Disney and it's been unclear exactly where Venom and Sony's Spider-Verse stand within it all. Does the scene tease a future standoff between Venom and Spider-Man? There have been several comments indicating that will happen eventually. And if it does, which Spider-Man are we talking about?

See more

Venom: Let There Be Carnage will only be released in theaters, but based on this sort of response, there may be a lot of people willing to make that trip to be among those who get to see what promises to be a wild and fun movie. That, of course, was almost certainly the point of doing the early screening. Director Andy Serkis looks to have a hit on his hands.

See more

Of course, the rest of us will have to wait a little while to know that for sure. Venom: Let There Be Carnage opens on October 1st in the U.S. and October 15th in the U.K., so we still have a few weeks before we'll get a chance to verify that the new movie is just as insane as everybody seems to be promising.