Why Venom’s Tom Hardy Has Fans Thinking The Spider-Man Crossover Is Happening Soon

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Given the popularity of comic book movies, plenty of studios have their own cinematic universe. Sony is building one around Spider-Man villains, starting with Tom Hardy’s pair of Venom movies. And now Hardy has fans thinking his crossover with Peter Parker is happening soon.

Sony and Marvel’s unique joint custody agreement of Tom Holland’s Spider-Man puts the character in a strange place. Still, fans are dying to see him paired with Tom Hardy’s Eddie Brock/Venom. Hardy has made his interest in this pairing known, and just inspired countless fan theories when seemingly wearing a hat from Spider-Man: No Way Home’s set. Could he actually appear within the MCU? Check out the image below.

See more

That hat launched a thousand fan theories, and have moviegoers hoping that Venom and Spider-Man might be interacting on the big screen sooner rather than later. It’s also possible that he merely got his hands on some merch, especially since Venom’s inclusion in Spider-Man: No Way Home feels so out of left field. Let’s talk it all out.

The above image comes to us from Twitter, and has been circulated around the social media outlet since Tom Hardy is seemingly wearing a Spider-Man: No Way Home baseball cap. With both Venom: Let There Be Carnage and Spider-Man 3 hitting theaters over the next few months, fans are dissecting every image of Tom Hardy and Tom Holland for clues. It remains to be seen how significant this latest discovery is.

The MCU has found its streaming home on Disney+. You can use this link to sign up for the streaming service.

While seeing Venom in Spider-Man: No Way Home seems unlikely, there’s no telling what Jon Watts has up his sleeve for the mysterious threequel. With the multiverse in play and villains like Alfred Molina’s Dock Ock and Jamie Foxx’s Electro returning from the previous two franchises, it seems like there are no rules. Could Marvel and Sony take this opportunity to have Venom and Peter Parker finally meet?

The first trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home also seemed to confirm that Willem Dafoe would be back as Green Goblin, leading to some theories about the Sinister Six possibly coming together in the upcoming sequel. If that plan comes to fruition, maybe Venom will help to make up that team? It certainly seems unlikely, but that won’t stop fans from collectively crossing our fingers.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage will hit theaters on October 1st, followed by Spider-Man: No Way Home on December 17th. In the meantime, check out the 2021 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.