Stephen King’s Salem’s Lot Movie Has Recruited A Game Of Thrones Star

A number of upcoming Stephen King adaptations are on their way because, well, Stephen King. This includes a movie for the horror author’s second book, Salem’s Lot. Much of the cast has already been lined up. Lewis Pullman will lead a cast also including Spencer Treat Clark, Alfre Woodard and William Sadler. And as the movie begins production, Salem’s Lot has also recruited a Game of Thrones star, with Pilou Asbæk joining the cast.

Pilou Asbæk played Euron Greyjoy in the hit HBO series between Season 6 and the character's death in Season 8. In Salem’s Lot, the Danish actor will play Richard Straker, who is the “familiar” of the vampire that is haunting the town of Salem’s Lot throughout the story. Straker does a lot of evildoing in between the arrival of his master in the book. The casting information comes exclusively from The Hollywood Reporter.

In the 1979 miniseries adaptation of the Stephen King novel, James Mason portrayed Straker, and in the 2004 adaptation, Donald Sutherland took on the role. This Salem’s Lot version will be written and directed by Gary Dauberman, who penned the recent IT movies, along with directing 2019’s Annabelle Comes Home.

Salem’s Lot will be based on the 1975 horror novel that follows author Ben Mears, to be played by Lewis Pullman, and his return to his childhood home of Jerusalem’s Lot to get inspired for his next book. In the meantime, he learns that his hometown is being preyed on by a vampire, and he must then team up with some other townspeople to fight the disturbing presence.

Lewis Pullman is the son of Bill Pullman, known for his roles in Independence Day and Spaceballs. Mackenzie Leigh will play Mears’ small-town love interest Susan Norton, Bill Camp is participating as high school teacher Matthew Burke, Spencer Treat Clark will appear as Mike Ryerson, Alfre Woodard is gender-swapping the role of Dr. Cody and The Shawshank Redemption’s William Sadler is on board in an undisclosed role.

Aside from Salem’s Lot, Pilou Asbæk has been in a number big movies lately, including Ghost in the Shell with Scarlett Johansson, 2018’s underrated horror film Overlord and an upcoming Sylvester Stallone movie called Samaritan. He was also cast in the Aquaman sequel alongside another Game of Thrones alum, Jason Momoa.

For the moment, we don’t know who Pilou Asbæk will play in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, but that movie comes out in December 2022. Filming on Salem’s Lot can really get going with Richard Straker now among the cast. The Stephen King adaptation is expected to come out on September 9, 2022. Stay up to date on what upcoming horror movies are coming our way in between then here on CinemaBlend.