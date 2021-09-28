10 Cool Megan Fox Movies And How To Stream Them

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

I can recall being one of the many young men who reached adolescence in the mid-to-late-2000s and instantly developed a crush on Megan Fox after Transformers came out. As I grew up, that crush would evolve into a genuine admiration for her talent, as the now 35-year-old actress has continued to prove herself time and time again in various movies and a few TV shows. You can find the strongest examples of her impeccable abilities in the following list of the best Megan Fox movies, with a tip of where to find them on streaming, starting with her first real breakthrough onto the A-list.

Transformers (2007)

A meek, awkward teenage boy (Shia LaBeouf) discovers that his new car is really an alien robot in disguise, which causes him to become embroiled in an intergalactic conflict between two warring races of sentient, shapeshifting machines for control of the device that gave them life.

Why it’s worth checking out if you are a Megan Fox fan: While not her acting debut, the premiere installment of the live-action Transformers movies from director Michael Bay - in which she played Shia LaBeouf’s love interest, Michaela Banes - was what skyrocketed the young talent to mainstream acclaim.

Jennifer’s Body (2009)

A meek, awkward teenage girl (Academy Award nominee Amanda Seyfried) discovers that her more popular and conceited best friend (Megan Fox) has been sacrificed by a struggling, satanic indie band and reawakened as a deadly succubus who begins feeding on her male classmates in order to stay alive.

Why it’s worth checking out if you are a Megan Fox fan: Following the success of Transformers, Megan Fox landed her first leading role in a feature film as the title character of Jennifer’s Body - a cleverly dark teen angst satire now remembered as an underrated and sorely misunderstood cult horror classic from director Karyn Kusama and Academy Award-winning writer Diablo Cody.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2014)

An ambitious, under appreciated reporter (Megan Fox) discovers a group of human-sized, reptilian vigilantes living in the sewers and becomes embroiled in their war against a ruthless organized crime syndicate terrorizing New York City.

Why it’s worth checking out if you are a Megan Fox fan: Years after she exited the Transformers franchise on less-than-stellar terms, Megan Fox would reunite with producer Michael Bay for this new live-action reboot of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles that incorporates CGI versions of the titular heroes and sees the actress play a great new take on their human ally, April O’Neil.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out Of The Shadows (2016)

With the help of a human, hockey mask-clad vigilante named Casey Jones (DC TV shows star Stephen Amell), April O’Neil (Megan Fox) once again assists her young, reptilian warrior friends in another battle for New York against their arch enemy Shredder, who is joined by a new pair of monstrous allies of his own.

Why it’s worth checking out if you are a Megan Fox fan: Megan Fox once again returns to play the heroic human lead of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows, which many fans of the iconic characters believe is the most fun installment of the revived franchise.

How To Lose Friends And Alienate People (2008)

An ambitious, London-based journalist (Simon Pegg) accepts a position as an entertainment reporter for a highly regarded magazine in New York City, where he proceeds to make a complete ass out of himself at any given chance.

Why it’s worth checking out if you are a Megan Fox fan: While her celebrity was still in its infancy, Megan Fox showed that she had a great sense of humor about herself by playing an exaggerated version of the typical Hollywood starlet in How to Lose Friends and Alienate People, a funny rom-com loosely inspired by British journalist Toby Young’s memoir, revealing his problematic tenure at Vanity Fair.

The Dictator (2012)

The oppressive, self-serving ruler of the North African nation of Wadiya (Sacha Baron Cohen) comes to New York City to speak to the United Nations about his policy for nuclear weapons, only to get a taste of life from an impoverished perspective.

Why it’s worth checking out if you are a Megan Fox fan: Fox went even further to prove that she has a great sense of humor about herself by playing herself in a very lewd scene from The Dictator - another uproarious political satire from writer and star Sacha Baron Cohen not filmed in a mockumentary style.

This Is 40 (2012)

Peter (Paul Rudd) and Debbie (Leslie Mann) struggle with their children’s rivalrous relationship, their failing business, and other hardships as they approach middle-age.

Why it’s worth checking out if you are a Megan Fox fan: In This Is 40, writer and director Judd Apatow’s endearing yet brutally honest spin-off to his 2007 hit Knocked Up, Megan Fox plays an employee of Debbie’s small clothing store whom she befriends and envies for her youthful glow.

Friends With Kids (2011)

As they age deeper into their 30s, a single man (Adam Scott) and his also single female best friend (writer and director Jennifer Westfeldt) agree to have a child together without committing to the responsibilities of being a couple, which becomes complicated when they get back into the dating scene.

Why it’s worth checking out if you are a Megan Fox fan: Before starring in a romantic comedy about the pressures of being 40, Megan Fox starred in a star-studded romantic comedy about the pressures of being 30, Friends with Kids, as a woman whom Adam Scott’s character takes interest in following the birth of his child.

Till Death (2021)

A woman (Megan Fox) must fight for her life at a secluded, snow-covered lake house against a pair of petty contract killers hired by her husband, whose dead body she finds herself handcuffed to the morning after their anniversary.

Why it’s worth checking out if you are a Megan Fox fan: A more recent, more metaphorical, and far more brutal representation of the struggles that can come with marriage is Till Death - one of the most intense, blood-soaked 2021 movies that, arguably, sees Megan Fox at her most badass yet and is available to stream on Netflix as of October 1.

Rogue (2020)

After a rescue mission goes awry, a tough mercenary (Megan Fox) and her crew are left stranded in a remote part of the African desert where they fall prey to vicious rebels and a threat deadlier than humans: bloodthirsty lions.

Why it’s worth checking out if you are a Megan Fox fan: One could argue that Megan Fox has really never been more badass than when she starred in Rogue - a rare hybrid of the thriller genre that has the beats of a creature feature but the pulse of a war movie.

BONUS: New Girl (2016)

After a painful break-up, a young quirky school teacher (Zooey Deschanel) moves in with three single men who share a loft in Los Angeles.

Why it’s worth checking out if you are a Megan Fox fan: Megan Fox would later star on an acclaimed, hit sitcom about the pressures of being in your 30s when she joined the New Girl cast for 15 episodes of Season 5 and 6, as a temporary fill-in for Zooey Deschanel while the actress was on maternity leave.

Megan Fox is continuing her return to upcoming horror movies after Till Death with the vampire story Night Teeth, which is looking to be one of the creepiest movies on Netflix yet. She will also co-star with Oscar Isaac for the 2022 comedy Big Gold Brick, and joined the cast of The Expendables 4 more recently.