Jared Leto Is Hyping Up Venom 2’s Release, So Bring On Sony’s Spider-Verse

After launching in 2018 with Venom, Sony’s Spider-Man Universe is just a few weeks away from picking back up with Venom: Let There Be Carnage, but that wasn’t always the plan. Originally the second entry in this superhero franchise was going to be Morbius, and now the Jared Leto-led movie is third in line. However, don’t let it be said Leto isn’t a team player when it comes to the Spider-Verse, as he’s hyping up Let There Be Carnage’s imminent arrival.

Over on Twitter, Jared Leto posted the Venom: Let There Be Carnage poster and shared his excitement for the sequel, as you’ll see below:

What an apt phrase to share enthusiasm for Venom: Let There Be Carnage’s release given the chompers Venom and Carnage are rocking. It sounds like Jared Leto will be checking out the next chapter of Tom Hardy’s Eddie Brock saga with plenty of other moviegoers, although whether he’ll go to a regular screening or be treated to an early look at Let There Be Carnage is unclear. Either way, no doubt many fans are now wondering (if they weren’t already) when the day will come that Hardy’s Venom and Leto’s Morbius finally cross paths.

Following his time in Suicide Squad as The Joker (who he briefly reprised in Zack Snyder’s Justice League), Jared Leto hopped over to Marvel territory for Morbius in June 2018. Like his comic book counterpart, Leto’s Michael Morbius is a scientist who becomes afflicted with vampirism in an effort to cure his rare blood diseases, gaining special abilities and none of the weaknesses traditionally associated with vampires. Leto is joined in the Morbius movie by Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, Jared Harris, Al Madrigal and Tyrese Gibson. Michael Keaton will also reprise his Spider-Man: Homecoming character Adrian Toomes, a.k.a. Vulture.

Morbius was once slated for July 31, 2020, but because of the pandemic wreaking havoc on the theatrical schedule, it was delayed several times and now rests on January 28, 2022. Meanwhile, Venom: Let There Be Carnage had once been slotted for October 2, 2020, but like Morbius, it moved around the calendar several times and now arrives this Friday, the same day that The Many Saints of Newark and The Addams Family 2 opens. The fourth movie in Sony’s Spider-Man Universe will be Kraven the Hunter, which is due out on January 13, 2023 and stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson as the eponymous character.

As far as Venom: Let There Be Carnage goes, following Woody Harrelson’s cameo as Cletus Kasady in the Venom mid-credits scene, the sequel will see the serial killer bonding with the Carnage symbiote. We’ll also meet other new characters like Naomie Harris’ Shriek and Stephen Graham’s Detective Mulligan, and reunite with familiar ones like Michelle Williams’ Anne Weying and Reid Scott’s Dan Lewis.

