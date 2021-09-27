Tom Hardy Talks Critical Pans Of Venom, The Audience’s Reaction To It, And What He Wanted From The Sequel
No one really knew what to expect from Ruben Fleischer’s Venom when it opened in theaters in 2018. Sony, by that stage, had loaned its prized possession Spider-Man out to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but was still attempting to tell stories in Spidey’s adjacent world, starting with the alien symbiote that takes over Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy). Critics weren’t kind to Venom, but fans seemed to wholeheartedly embrace the tone Hardy and Fleischer were going for in their solo film, which is about to spawn a larger sequel. Listen to Tom Hardy talk about the launch of Venom in our exclusive CinemaBlend interview above.
It’s a little easier for Tom Hardy to look back on Venom and laugh because he has the benefit of knowing that financially, the movie was a big success. Sony’s reported budget on the first film was in the $116 million range, while the movie went on to bank an astounding $856 million worldwide. Venom certainly is a popular comic book character, but every industry analyst tracking a Venom movie that couldn’t include Spider-Man anticipated a flop… or, at the very least, a mediocre return.
Instead, as Tom Hardy points out in our interview, the fans turned out, and kept coming back for repeat viewings, which he thoroughly enjoyed. As the actor told CinemaBlend:
I’m not sure any comic book property backed by a major studio can take the stance of “underdog,” but I do see Tom Hardy’s point. He was fronting a Venom movie that didn’t have Spider-Man, made by a studio that had pulled the plug on its own Spider-Man franchise. It might have been easy to say that Venom was set up to underachieve. But the moment that Hardy got a look at the box office receipts, he sprung into action. As he told CinemaBlend:
Tom Hardy couldn’t bring Ruben Fleischer along for Venom: Let There Be Carnage, but he and Woody Harrelson did convince Planet of the Apes and Lord of the Rings all-star Andy Serkis to take the reins, and we’ll soon see what they have cooked up. Venom: Let There Be Carnage will be in theaters beginning on Thursday night, Sept. 30, so make sure you have your tickets ready to go!
Movie junkie. Infatuated with comic-book films. ReelBlend cohost. Resident dad. Extroverted introvert. Wants to see the Snyder Cut. Managing Director at CinemaBlend.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.