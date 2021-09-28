Venom 2 Has Screened, See What People Are Saying About Let There Be Carnage

Back in 2018 a highly anticipated comic book movie was finally released. Venom, one of the most popular characters in the Spider-Verse was getting his own movie. It was a big deal for fans of the monstrous black creature, but the movie itself wasn't without its controversy. Many fans hoped for a dark and violent, R-rated film, something that would let the character really cut loose. Instead, the Venom movie was a bit, well, silly. However, the movie did not suffer for this, as Venom went on to bank over $850 million at the global box office. That was good enough for a sequel and Venom: Let There Be Carnage is almost here.

While the sequel will almost certainly not do quite as well at the box office due to circumstances beyond Venom's control, the first movie certainly had a lot of fans that are excited for Venom: Let There Be Carnage. However, CinemaBlend's own Sean O'Connell says that Venom 2 might actually create new fans on its own. He admits to not loving the first movie, but he liked the sequel just fine.

Whether or not you agree that the first Venom had a bad script, it's difficult for any movie to overcome that. But it wasn't the fact that the movie was so wild that was the problem. It was that the movie didn't go hard in enough into its wilder side, leading to a film that maybe didn't quite know what it was trying to be.

However, not all critics think that Venom: Let There Be Carnage is inherently a better movie than its predecessor. Others are of the opinion that Venom 2 is largely more of the same from Venom. This, of course, is a good thing if you like Venom, but not if you didn't. Let There Be Carnage is bigger, but not necessarily better.

Whether Venom: Let There Be Carnage is better will be up to each individual to judge. What does seem clear, however, is that the movie is, ultimately more of the same, which is to say that it's absolutely bonkers. The first film surprised people with just how off the rails it was willing to go, and this movie is certainly continuing that tradition. If your favorite part was the battle between Tom Hardy's Eddie Brock and Venom, then there's good news because that relationship gets even more insane in the sequel.

But don't let it be said that Venom 2 is just a silly disposable comic book movie. Even though it might be the story of two consciousnesses bickering from inside the same body, doing that well still has to work. That's all up to the performance of Tom Hardy, and Hardy is getting praise from critics. The movie might have Venom and Carnage in the title, but Eddie Brock is the real star here.

In summary, is Venom: Let There Be Carnage ridiculous? Almost certainly. However, it's ridiculous in a way that is, at the very least, enjoyable as a movie watching experience, and possibly beyond that. It's at least as good as the first movie, and quite possibly better. That's maybe all you can ask. Venom 2 opens in theaters on Friday.