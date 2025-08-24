I Have A Theory About How Wednesday's Relationship With A Key Character May Change With Gwendoline Christie's Return

Spoilers for Wednesday Season 2, Part 1 are ahead! Read with caution, and watch the series with a Netflix subscription.

When Part 1 of Wednesday Season 2 came to a close, things weren’t looking good for Jenna Ortega’s titular character. However, with the second half of the season premiering on Netflix’s 2025 schedule on September 3, I knew she wouldn’t be gone for long. That was confirmed in the trailer for Part 2. However, it wasn’t the most shocking reveal. No, no. The most surprising revelation was the fact that Gwendoline Christie’s Principal Weems will be back, too.

So, obviously, I’ve been thinking about the impact the late principal will make, and I’ve developed a theory that it will have something to do with Steve Buscemi’s Principal Dort.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Gwendoline Christie Is Returning As Wednesday’s Spirit Guide

Now, Principal Weems might be back, but I wouldn’t say she’s back from the dead. That’s because in Part 2’s trailer, it’s confirmed that she is Wednesday’s new “spirit guide.” You can see her return in what seems to be the main character's dreams in the video below, and it would appear that these interactions will happen while Wednesday is in the hospital after that fall at the end of Part 1.

It would appear she’s there to support Wednesday (which might haunt her, too), and I assume she’ll help her wake up so she can save Enid from whatever is coming for her.

However, I don’t think that’s the only purpose Principal Weems will serve. I also think Christie’s character could help amplify Wednesday’s relationship with the current principal of Nevermore, Barry Dort.

(Image credit: Helen Sloan/Netflix © 2025)

I Have A Theory About Wednesday’s Relationship With Steve Buscemi’s Principal Dort Being Impacted By Weems' Return

One of my primary questions coming out of Wednesday’s first season had to do with who would take over for Principal Weems. However, we quickly learned that Steve Buscemi had joined the Wednesday cast to play the new headmaster of Nevermore Academy. We then got to know him in the first half of Season 2, and it became abundantly clear that he was like Weems' antithesis.

He’s the polar opposite of her in a lot of ways, but specifically when it comes to overall vibes, and their juxtaposition feels too fun not to explore in the second half of the season.

Therefore, with Principal Weems being Wednesday’s spirit guide, I have a feeling Dort will become a bigger part of our lead character’s story, too. Could Weems help reveal that Dort is part of the big evil plan? Could she coax Wednesday to get his help? The options are endless; however, I do think Christie’s character being present will bring Ortega’s student closer to the new principal.

Personally, I think this connection will highlight and emphasize the living principal’s role in whatever is going on at Nevermore. I have a feeling he’s up to more than just keeping kids in line, and I think Wednesday’s connection with Weems could help bring his true intentions to life.

To see if that happens, you can stream Wednesday Season 2, Part 2 on Netflix, starting September 3.