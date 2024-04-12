Alex Garland 'Civil War' Interview | A24 Taking Risks, '28 Years Later' Details & More

Powered by RedCircle

Alex Garland is one of the most interesting filmmakers working today and has delivered striking, awe-inspiring cinema as both a writer and director for over two decades. We are honored to welcome Garland on the show to discuss his latest film, Civil War. The cast blew away each of us, as well as the story centered on wartime journalists, and the grace with which the film navigates its controversial narrative through the real world it seems to depict so nearly.

We discuss designing his set pieces with backstory, how Jesse Plemons joined the cast at the last minute and delivered one of the best performances of the year, and more. He even shares some details on the upcoming 28 Days Later sequel, 28 Years Later.

00:00:00 - Intro

00:02:49 - Alex Garland Talks ‘Civil War,’ ’28 Years Later’ and More

00:30:11 - Spoiler-Free’ Civil War’ Review

00:49:48 - ‘Civil War’ Spoilers!

01:08:09 - Sean Is At CinemaCon 2024

01:20:23 - Outro

