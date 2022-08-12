Director Halina Reijn Talks 'Bodies Bodies Bodies'

Powered by RedCircle

Director Halina Reijn joins the show to discuss her new movie Bodies Bodies Bodies, starring Amanda Stenberg, Maria Bakalova, Rachel Sennott, Pete Davidson. We talk about the film’s incredible ending (no spoilers!), working with her cast to create a specific tone and realism, her use of music and score, as well as the ingenious way they let the actors light each other in the film’s dim night scenes.

Stick around for our review of Bodies Bodies Bodies, a breakdown of the Batgirl saga at DC, and more. Finally, Phil Contrino from the National Association of Theater Owners stops by for a chat about the positive outlook on the future of the theater-going experience.

00:03:58 - Halina Reijn Interview

00:29:39 - Is A24 THE Director’s Studio?

00:40:03 - HBO Max & DC Explained

00:55:26 - Interview: Looking Ahead At The Theatrical Experience

01:11:40 - This Week In Movies

01:12:38 - ‘Mark & Rita’ Review

01:16:06 - ‘Bodies Bodies Bodies’ Review

01:22:02 - Our Favorite Book Adaptations

01:42:43 - Outro

