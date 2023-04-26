Director Talks George Foreman Biopic | Adapting A Life’s Story, Casting A Legend & More

Powered by RedCircle

Director George Tillman Jr. joins the show to discuss his new biopic George Foreman The Miraculous Story of the Once and Future Heavyweight Champion of the World. He gets into the benefits of talking to George Foreman while making the film, his approach to filmmaking, and more.

