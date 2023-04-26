Director Talks George Foreman Biopic | Adapting A Life’s Story, Casting A Legend & More
Director George Tillman Jr. talks Big George Foreman The Miraculous Story of the Once and Future Heavyweight Champion of the World.
Director George Tillman Jr. joins the show to discuss his new biopic George Foreman The Miraculous Story of the Once and Future Heavyweight Champion of the World. He gets into the benefits of talking to George Foreman while making the film, his approach to filmmaking, and more.
Want More ReelBlend?
Sign up for our premium membership, which includes an extra episode a week, a bi-weekly newsletter from Sean, and ad-free episodes. Also, be sure to subscribe to ReelBlend on YouTube for full episodes of the show in video form. Finally, we have all kinds of fun merchandise for dedicated Blenders to flaunt their fandom with pride.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Gabe studied Film & Photography at Webster University. He currently spends his free time looking like a fool trying to play Ice Hockey (a recently acquired hobby), playing video games, and watching every movie starring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. Dwayne, if you're reading this...he sends his love.
Most Popular
By Erik Swann
By Laura Hurley
By Carly Levy
By Erik Swann
By Laura Hurley