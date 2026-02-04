MCU Spoiler Mark Ruffalo Strikes Again With Avengers: Secret Wars Slip, But This Time He Had Help

If you follow news about upcoming Marvel movies, then you’re likely aware about how often Mark Ruffalo spoils things. The man who’s been playing Bruce Banner/Hulk since 2012’s The Avengers has a history of accidentally revealing things in the superhero franchise that are meant to stay secret, and once he even livestreamed the first 10 minutes of the Thor: Ragnarok world premiere. Well, Ruffalo strikes again with a slip about Avengers: Secret Wars, although in fairness, he had some help from Thor actor Chris Hemsworth with revealing this spoiler.

Ruffalo and Hemsworth star alongside Halle Berry in Crime 101, which opens on the 2026 movies schedule next week. The trio took a pub quiz while being interviewed by BuzzFeed UK, and one of the questions asked was which among them had been in the most superhero projects, and if they can name them all. The answer was Hemsworth, and while the actor himself was writing down all his Thor appearances, Ruffalo blurt out “Six.” When Hemsworth questioned Ruffalo’s number, he answered, “Well there will be,” leading the Aussie to say, “Yeah, but we haven’t shot that one.”

Avengers: Secret Wars wasn’t outright mentioned, but it doesn’t take much for anyone who keeps close tabs on the MCU to figure out that’s what Mark Ruffalo and Chris Hemsworth are talking about. I’m not just talking about the fact that it’s the most likely place for Thor to appear next after Avengers: Doomsday; it’s literally the only MCU movie dated following Doomsday. So basically, Thor fans can rest easy knowing that the God of Thunder makes it out of the next Avengers movie alive.

Add another entry on the Mark Ruffalo spoiler list, although if Chris Hemsworth hadn’t chimed in, maybe this wouldn’t have gotten so much attention. What I’m curious about now is how Ruffalo knows about Hemsworth’s involvement in Avengers: Secret Wars since there’s been no mention of the former actor being present in either that movie or Avengers: Doomsday. Maybe he simply learned this from people over at Marvel Studios, or maybe he knows this firsthand because he’ll be in Secret Wars, too.

I’m not going to fall down the rabbit hole of speculating how Hulk could factor into Avengers: Secret Wars, nor will I go on a tangent about how he might be one of the actors being kept secret for Avengers: Doomsday. All I’ll say is that since Mark Ruffalo has appeared in all the prior Avengers movies, it’ll be weird if he’s not around for the next two. As for Thor, his Doomsday teaser showed him praying to his late father, Odin, for a safe return to his adoptive daughter Love. Maybe we’ll see them reunite in Secret Wars.

Avengers: Doomsday comes out on December 18, and Avengers: Secret Wars follows on December 17, 2027. However things shake out with Mark Ruffalo on those movies, we can at least look forward to him reprising Hulk when Spider-Man: Brand New Day is released on July 31. Stream both his and Chris Hemsworth’s past MCU appearances with your Disney+ subscription.