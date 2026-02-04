The Muppet Show Special's 'Comedic Chaos' Has Critics Talking (Not To Mention Sabrina Carpenter)

Fifty years ago the world was introduced to what would become one of the best sketch comedies of all time, thanks to Jim Henson and his understandably overwhelmed host and showrunner Kermit the Frog. The Muppet Show ran for five seasons before the curtain closed in 1981, and several revivals have been attempted over the years. Seth Rogen is spearheading the latest effort, with a one-off special hitting the 2026 TV schedule on February 4, so what are critics saying?

The Muppet Show featured some great guest hosts in its day — with some even contributing to its most wocka-wocka-worthy moments — and the new special is no different, with Sabrina Carpenter sure to bring out only the best in Miss Piggy, right? Right?! Either way, CinemaBlend’s Nick Venable says this is everything he’d hoped it would be and more, writing:

Somehow going beyond my stretched-to-snapping-point expectations, The Muppet Show is the truest return to form these characters have enjoyed in….possibly ever. Rogen’s Freaks and Geeks co-star Jason Segel, Nick Stoller and James Bobin arguably came the closest with 2011’s The Muppets, but this special goes above, beyond, and through. (Possibly propelled by The Great Gonzo’s cannon.) It provides laughs, warmth, and joy, with just the right amount of nostalgia-throttling.

Alex Zalben of Comic Book Club agrees that Seth Rogen captures the “anarchic, weird, funny, and heartfelt” chaos of the original series, calling the special “comedic perfection.” Zalben writes:

The special is laugh-out-loud funny, and often sneakily so, as this ‘new’ Muppet Show remembers that the funniest part is letting the puppets – and therefore the puppeteers – be specific with their movements. A bit featuring dancing chickens is funny because dancing chickens are funny. Similarly, a number involving rats on a street seems to be dead on arrival, but steadily evolves into one of the most uproarious parts of the half hour. It’s not complicated what The Muppet Show is doing, and that’s the point.

Tara Bennett of IGN scores it an “Amazing” 9 out of 10. Bennett loves how Seth Rogen understands that Kermit and co.’s silly humor and desire to make audiences happy is timeless, not something to be updated for 2026. The critic hopes the “heart and hilarity” will be enough to earn a series order, because “the world really needs Kermit and his pals more than ever.” She continues:

From the moment Kermit’s felt hand turns the theater’s house lights on, I defy any viewer to resist the huge smile that will spontaneously bloom. If you’re of a certain age, the opening is like a time travel machine back to your childhood, and if you’re a kid, the comedic chaos of the show is attuned to your sensibilities as well. … The Muppet Show deserves two flippers up and a Kermit flail for bringing the Muppet gang back to the format that showcases their comedy, creativity, and heart in the very best way.

Daniel Fienberg of THR says this may not be The Muppet Show at its best, but it’s a return to what the Muppets do best — bringing joy with its variety format, complete with a theme song that still slaps and the “perfect” guest host in Sabrina Carpenter. Fienberg writes:

For the special, the producers have landed a perfect host in Sabrina Carpenter, a multi-hyphenate talent who checks all of the boxes established for one version of an exemplary Muppet companion. She can sing and dance, and she generates a comic sensibility that’s at once childlike and wise. That means she’s capable of interacting with the Muppets as a peer, embracing their zaniness with appreciative wonder, and as a more mature adult with a different definition of 'kink' from what Kermit expects.

Collider’s Ross Bonaime rates the special 8 out of 10, saying from top to bottom, it feels like a production made by people who genuinely love the Muppets and want the show to succeed. Hopefully this will be a launching pad for a new series, but if not, it sure is great to see all of our felt friends having a good time again. Bonaime says:

The Muppet Show isn’t going for gimmicks, like filming in a mockumentary style or focusing on a specific character, just doing what has worked in the past, and that’s not a bad idea at all. If you imagined what The Muppet Show would be in 2026, this is pretty much exactly it, and the format still works.

If the Muppets have, in any way, positively affected your life, it sounds like this 50th anniversary special is worth checking out. The 30-minute program will be available to stream with a Disney+ subscription at 3 a.m. ET Wednesday, February 4, and will air later that same day on ABC at 9 p.m. ET.