The Muppet Show Special's 'Comedic Chaos' Has Critics Talking (Not To Mention Sabrina Carpenter)

Fifty years ago the world was introduced to what would become one of the best sketch comedies of all time, thanks to Jim Henson and his understandably overwhelmed host and showrunner Kermit the Frog. The Muppet Show ran for five seasons before the curtain closed in 1981, and several revivals have been attempted over the years. Seth Rogen is spearheading the latest effort, with a one-off special hitting the 2026 TV schedule on February 4, so what are critics saying?
The Muppet Show featured some great guest hosts in its day — with some even contributing to its most wocka-wocka-worthy moments — and the new special is no different, with Sabrina Carpenter sure to bring out only the best in Miss Piggy, right? Right?! Either way, CinemaBlend’s Nick Venable says this is everything he’d hoped it would be and more, writing:
Alex Zalben of Comic Book Club agrees that Seth Rogen captures the “anarchic, weird, funny, and heartfelt” chaos of the original series, calling the special “comedic perfection.” Zalben writes:
Tara Bennett of IGN scores it an “Amazing” 9 out of 10. Bennett loves how Seth Rogen understands that Kermit and co.’s silly humor and desire to make audiences happy is timeless, not something to be updated for 2026. The critic hopes the “heart and hilarity” will be enough to earn a series order, because “the world really needs Kermit and his pals more than ever.” She continues:
Daniel Fienberg of THR says this may not be The Muppet Show at its best, but it’s a return to what the Muppets do best — bringing joy with its variety format, complete with a theme song that still slaps and the “perfect” guest host in Sabrina Carpenter. Fienberg writes:
Collider’s Ross Bonaime rates the special 8 out of 10, saying from top to bottom, it feels like a production made by people who genuinely love the Muppets and want the show to succeed. Hopefully this will be a launching pad for a new series, but if not, it sure is great to see all of our felt friends having a good time again. Bonaime says:
If the Muppets have, in any way, positively affected your life, it sounds like this 50th anniversary special is worth checking out. The 30-minute program will be available to stream with a Disney+ subscription at 3 a.m. ET Wednesday, February 4, and will air later that same day on ABC at 9 p.m. ET.
