Harry Styles Is About To Be Very Busy. So, Where Does His Relationship Stand With Zoë Kravitz?

Harry Styles’ hiatus from the public eye has officially ended, thanks to the pop star recently announcing his new album Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally, which is coming out next month. Along with the album, he's set to go on a world tour from May until December of this year. So, where does that leave his blossoming relationship with Zoë Kravitz?

According to what a source has told People, Harry Styles’ upcoming schedule is nothing the couple can’t handle. Per the report:

They both have busy schedules that don’t always line up… When it makes sense, she may join him on tour.

Harry Styles may be a time-zone-hopping headliner, but his reported girlfriend keeps a rather busy schedule, too. Allegedly, they’re getting ready to balance their chaotic schedules, but it apparently includes Kravitz making time to join Styles on tour “when it makes sense.” The source also said this:

They seem very serious and focused on prioritizing time together. They also seem to have created a life together that they both genuinely enjoy.

Styles announced his Together, Together tour last month, which will have him headlining 50 shows across the globe throughout the year. It will start with six nights in Amsterdam in May, before the former One Direction member plays six nights in London in June, two nights in São Paolo in July, two nights in Mexico City on July 31 and August 1, a 30-night residency at New York City’s Madison Square Garden in October, and four nights in Australia’s Melbourne and Sydney in late November and mid-December.

You’d think Kravitz might understand the life of a rock star, too, given that she is the daughter of Lenny Kravitz. Plus, she is often booked and busy herself as an actress. Coming up, she’s one of the stars of How To Rob A Bank, which is set to be among 2026 movie releases this fall with Nicholas Hoult, Anna Sawai, Pete Davidson and Christian Slater, and could likely be part of the new seasons of Big Little Lies and The Studio.

Styles and Kravitz’s relationship became public knowledge when they were first spotted together in Rome over the summer, before Styles was seen meeting with her dad, suggesting they were more than just a summer fling. In December, it was reported that the couple were remaining strong despite being on separate continents, and another tip from two weeks ago suggested Kravitz is calling Styles her “soulmate”.

There are a lot of eyes on Harry Styles’ new album, dropping March 6. Could a song or so actually be about Kravitz? Should the actress go on the road with Styles this year, surely we’ll see her disco-ing occasionally alongside the massive sea of fans.