As Diddy Ponders Suing Netflix Over Bombshell Docuseries, His Mom Allegedly Has A Different Plan

Sean Combs: The Reckoning, a four-part docuseries, drew a myriad of responses after it was made available to Netflix subscription holders back in December. The show, which was produced by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, also drew responses from Combs himself, who was displeased with the production. As of this writing, Diddy is still weighing a potential lawsuit against the streamer. At the same time, Combs’ mother, Janice, also isn’t happy, and a new report claims she’s considering combatting the doc with a non-legal-related move.

What Does Janice Combs Allegedly Want In The Aftermath Of The Netflix Docuseries?

Shortly after The Reckoning was released, the Combs matriarch released a statement in which she called out the doc and those involved with it. An insider recently spoke to RadarOnline about the situation and, according to that person, Combs still isn’t happy about the docuseries. Supposedly, though, a lawsuit isn’t on her mind, as she’s purportedly aiming to put together a “response documentary” of her own. As the source claimed:

Janice is furious. She thinks the Netflix documentary is a character assassination. She wants the record corrected – loudly.

When responding to the doc, Janice Combs explained that she specifically took issue with claims that she was an “abusive” parent. One of Sean’s longtime friends, Tim Patterson, was interviewed for the show and claimed Janice would hit the “Bad Boy for Life” performer in a non-joking way when he was younger. Kirk Burrowes, another family friend, also claimed he saw Sean slap Janice in 1991 during a celebrity basketball game. Prior to doc’s release, Patterson also alleged that Janice would hold sex parties when Sean was a child.

The claims regarding a “response documentary” should be taken with a massive grain of salt, as neither Janice Combs nor her team have commented on such a project. Still, what seems evident based on official statements is that she and her son have strong feelings about Netflix’s doc.

How Did Diddy Respond To The Documentary?

Sean Combs: The Reckoning tracks the life and career of the eponymous music producer and fashion mogul. The documentary, which is directed by Alexandria Stapleton, also examines the various legal issues that have been swirling around Combs in recent years. That includes his arrest in September 2024 and subsequent trial and conviction on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. Various interviewees also make claims about their interactions with the “I’ll Be Missing You” rapper.

Following the doc’s release, Diddy’s legal team released a statement, in which the production was referred to as a “shameful hit piece.” The rapper – who’s currently serving a four-year (or roughly 50-month) sentence at FCI Fort Dix – also accused the show’s creative team of utilizing personal footage that was supposedly stolen from him. Both 50 Cent and Alexandria Stapleton have since denied that the footage was taken unlawfully, though didn’t specify exactly how they acquired it.

Additionally, Combs took issue with 50 Cent’s involvement, as the two have been feuding for years. Fiddy, who’s also been trolling Combs amid his legal woes, denied the theory that their beef prompted him to make the doc. The G-Unit alum chalked up his rationale to a desire to hold his fellow artist accountable and convey that not everyone in the hip hop community condones his reported actions. In terms of those alleged exploits, time will tell if Janice Combs actually chooses to respond to the claims with her own doc.