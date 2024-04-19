How The Ballerina Vampire Film 'Abigail' Draws Inspiration From 'The Shining' | Director Interview

Powered by RedCircle

The horror genre has been on a box office tear this year with what feels like a new entry hitting theaters every week. Today, we welcome back the director duo known as Radio Silence, Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, and Tyler Gillett, to discuss their new vampire flick “Abigail.” After two turns at the wheel of the “Scream” franchise, the two bring a unique spin to their story which follows a group of criminals who find themselves in over their heads after kidnapping a young vampire.

The film finds inspiration from all the right places including “The Shining” and “From Dusk Till Dawn,” the two share just how important films like that are to their own and more.

00:00:00 - Intro

00:10:17 - ‘Abigail’ Interview |

00:27:33 - ‘Civil War’ Marks A24’s Best Box Office Opening Weekend

00:34:51 - Scorsese And Spielberg Both Have Some Big Upcoming Pictures

00:43:03 - Review: ‘The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare’

00:51:18 - Review: ‘Abigail’

00:57:10 - Outro

