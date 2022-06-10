'Jurassic Park' Tier List & 'Jurassic World: Dominion' Review

Powered by RedCircle

The Jurassic Park franchise returns this week with Colin Trevorrow's Jurassic World: Dominion hitting theaters. Stick around for our spoiler-free thoughts on the new film, but first we break down our thoughts on the entire franchise with our Jurassic Park Tier List. As usual, sound off in the comments or write in to let us know what your list looks like.

Ms. Marvel made its own debut on Disney+ this week. We were able to screen episodes 1 and 2, and give our spoiler-free thoughts on what is shaping up to be our new favorite Marvel series. We also review Adam Sandler’s new Netflix film Hustle and react to Dan Trachtenberg’s Predator prequel Prey.

00:05:47 - Prey Trailer Reaction

00:13:29 - Jurassic Park Tier List

00:56:27 - Jurassic World: Dominion Review

01:03:31 - Hustle Review

01:10:51 - Ms. Marvel Review

01:23:10 - Our Favorite Jennifer Connolly Movies

01:32:17 - Outro

Want More ReelBlend?

Sign up for our premium membership, which includes an extra episode a week, a bi-weekly newsletter from Sean, and ad-free episodes. Also, be sure to subscribe to ReelBlend on YouTube for full episodes of the show in video form. Finally, we have all kinds of fun merchandise for dedicated Blenders to flaunt their fandom with pride.