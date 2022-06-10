'Jurassic Park' Tier List & 'Jurassic World: Dominion' Review
By Gabriel Kovacs published
Jurassic Park gets the Tier List treatment.
The Jurassic Park franchise returns this week with Colin Trevorrow's Jurassic World: Dominion hitting theaters. Stick around for our spoiler-free thoughts on the new film, but first we break down our thoughts on the entire franchise with our Jurassic Park Tier List. As usual, sound off in the comments or write in to let us know what your list looks like.
Ms. Marvel made its own debut on Disney+ this week. We were able to screen episodes 1 and 2, and give our spoiler-free thoughts on what is shaping up to be our new favorite Marvel series. We also review Adam Sandler’s new Netflix film Hustle and react to Dan Trachtenberg’s Predator prequel Prey.
Timestamps (approx. only)
00:05:47 - Prey Trailer Reaction
00:13:29 - Jurassic Park Tier List
00:56:27 - Jurassic World: Dominion Review
01:03:31 - Hustle Review
01:10:51 - Ms. Marvel Review
01:23:10 - Our Favorite Jennifer Connolly Movies
01:32:17 - Outro
Gabe studied Film & Photography at Webster University. He currently spends his free time looking like a fool trying to play Ice Hockey (a recently acquired hobby), playing video games, and watching every movie starring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. Dwayne, if you're reading this...he sends his love.
