Marvel Talk With Falcon And Winter Soldier Director Kari Skogland

Kari Skogland, director of the Disney+ Marvel series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, joins the show to discuss the series finale, the brutal bloody shield scene, where Steve Rogers might be and whether or not she’s interested in directing Captain America 4.
The awards season came to a close with the Academy Awards broadcast, and so we give our final thoughts on what was a rather lacking show. Also, Jake won the Oscars wager yet again this year, and he reveals what Sean and Kevin will have to watch.
This week’s BlendGame features the work of writer/director Edgar Wright in celebration of Scott Pilgrim vs The World’s 10th anniversary. Next week, we are looking at the filmography of David Oyelowo who will be joining the show to talk about his new film The Water Man. Send in your picks using #DavidOyelowoBlend.
Timestamps (approx. only)
2:35 - Weekly Poll: How was The Falcon and The Winter Soldier series?
4:28 - Kari Skogland Interview
32:40 - The Falcon and The Winter Soldier Review
43:07 - Academy Awards Wrap-up
59:11 - Westside Story Teaser Reactions
1:05:43 - This Week In Movies
1:13:50 - Favorite Edgar Wright
1:23:10 - Outro
