Talking 'September 5' With Director Tim Fehlbaum
One of our favorite award hopefuls of the season.
Today, we welcome the director of one of our favorite films of the year, “September 5.” Tim Fehlbaum walks us through his process on set, recreating the reality of the film’s true story, the brilliance of Steven Spielberg and more.
After our interview, we review Leigh Whannell’s latest monster flick, “Wolf Man” and how it compares to his previous Universal Monster film. Then finally, we wrap things up with a fan-favorite IMDB game!
Timestamps
- 00:00:00 - Intro
- 00:06:18 - Tim Fehlbaum Interview
- 00:34:41 - ‘Wolf Man’ Review
- 00:48:32 - IMDB Game
- 01:14:35 - Outro
Gabe studied Film & Photography at Webster University. He currently spends his free time looking like a fool trying to play Ice Hockey (a recently acquired hobby), playing video games, and watching every movie starring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. Dwayne, if you're reading this...he sends his love.