Talking 'September 5' With Director Tim Fehlbaum

Today, we welcome the director of one of our favorite films of the year, “September 5.” Tim Fehlbaum walks us through his process on set, recreating the reality of the film’s true story, the brilliance of Steven Spielberg and more.

After our interview, we review Leigh Whannell’s latest monster flick, “Wolf Man” and how it compares to his previous Universal Monster film. Then finally, we wrap things up with a fan-favorite IMDB game!

00:00:00 - Intro

00:06:18 - Tim Fehlbaum Interview

00:34:41 - ‘Wolf Man’ Review

00:48:32 - IMDB Game

01:14:35 - Outro

