ReelBlend's Most Anticipated Movies Of 2025

We are back! 2025 is here, and the ReelBlend boys are back together for their first episode of the year. Today, we look ahead to the 2025 movie schedule and pick the top 5 films we are most excited to see and why. Also, this week, we play our annual game of This or That: Top 10s Edition where we look back at our previous Top 10s and pit them against each other.

We are so glad to be back and can’t wait to share what we have planned for 2025. In the meantime, let us know which films you are most interested in this year. We’ll be back next week with another full episode, featuring our interview with September 5 director Tim Fehlbaum.

Top 5 Anticipated Movies Of 2025 - YouTube Watch On

00:00:00 - Intro

00:04:37 - This Or That: Top 10s Edition

00:30:59 - Top 5 Most Anticipated Movies Of 2025

00:52:22 - ‘Better Man’ Review

01:03:02 - Outro

