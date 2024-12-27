'Babygirl' Interview | Director Halina Reijn Talks Nicole Kidman, A24, Film Score & More

Powered by RedCircle

Filmmaker Halina Reijn returns! The writer-director joins us to discuss the making of her new film "Babygirl" starring Nicole Kidman, Harris Dickinson, and Antonio Banderas. She shares how her original A24 hit "Bodies Bodies Bodies" opened doors for her as a filmmaker in America, how Nicole Kidman played an integral role in securing music rights for a pivotal scene in the film, the magnificence of Antonio Banderas, and more.

This is officially our last interview in 2024. We'll be taking next week off and will be back with a full show to kick off 2025 on January 10.

