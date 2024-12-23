Powered by RedCircle

Willem Dafoe and Bill Skarsgård join us for an exclusive interview about the making of their film "Nosferatu," directed by Robert Eggers. In our penultimate interview of the year (that's right, one more!), Willem Dafoe and Bill Skarsgård break down their process and approach to bringing the classic movie monster to the big screen. Bill shares details about his voice for the Nosferatu character and how no one, even his loved ones, believes it is actually him. Willem praises his director Robert Eggers, explaining how he is a one-of-a-kind filmmaker working today.

Our final interview of the year is dropping Friday so keep a look out for our chat with "Babygirl" director Halina Reijn!

Willem Dafoe & Bill Skarsgård Talk Robert Eggers, Dracula | 'Nosferatu' Interview - YouTube Watch On

