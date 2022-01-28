Marvel Tier List: Phases 1 & 2
By Gabriel Kovacs published
Four nerds enter a room, somehow they have to agree on the MCU.
It's episode 200 of ReelBlend! On this very special milestone, we bring you a very special show. Sean O'Connell, Jake Hamilton, and Kevin McCarthy are forced to work together to rank Phases 1 and 2 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Stick around as we celebrate Episode 200 with a look back at your favorite moments from the show.
Timestamps (approx. only)
00:04:26 - Housekeeping
00:06:17 - MCU Tier List
00:49:57 - What We're Watching
01:02:02 - Your Favorite ReelBlend Moments
01:23:11 - Outro
Want More ReelBlend?
Sign up for our premium membership, which includes an extra episode a week, a bi-weekly newsletter from Sean, and ad-free episodes. Also, be sure to subscribe to ReelBlend on YouTube for full episodes of the show in video form. Finally, we have all kinds of fun merchandise for dedicated Blenders to flaunt their fandom with pride.
Gabe studied Film & Photography at Webster University. He currently spends his free time looking like a fool trying to play Ice Hockey (a recently acquired hobby), playing video games, and watching every movie starring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. Dwayne, if you're reading this...he sends his love.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.