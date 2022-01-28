Marvel Tier List: Phases 1 & 2

Powered by RedCircle

It's episode 200 of ReelBlend! On this very special milestone, we bring you a very special show. Sean O'Connell, Jake Hamilton, and Kevin McCarthy are forced to work together to rank Phases 1 and 2 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Stick around as we celebrate Episode 200 with a look back at your favorite moments from the show.

00:04:26 - Housekeeping

00:06:17 - MCU Tier List

00:49:57 - What We're Watching

01:02:02 - Your Favorite ReelBlend Moments

01:23:11 - Outro

Want More ReelBlend?

Sign up for our premium membership, which includes an extra episode a week, a bi-weekly newsletter from Sean, and ad-free episodes. Also, be sure to subscribe to ReelBlend on YouTube for full episodes of the show in video form. Finally, we have all kinds of fun merchandise for dedicated Blenders to flaunt their fandom with pride.